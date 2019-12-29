First year Parker Smith recorded his second consecutive top-10 performance as members of the St. Olaf College men's and women's alpine skiing teams were in action at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Association (USSA) Chuck Stone Memorial slalom event Dec. 23 at Buck Hill.
After finishing fifth in the giant slalom at the USSA Badger State Games the day before, Smith posted an eighth-place showing on Monday with a time of 1:05.42 over his two runs. Parker was one of five Oles to finish in the top 20 in the men's and women's competitions.
First year Gabe Lessard, junior Zach Slaviero and junior Marshall Quist joined Smith in the top 20 on the men's side, while first year Rachel Tanner did so for the women. Lessard (1:06.49) and Slaviero (1:06.97) were separated by less than half a second in 12th and 15th, respectively, while Quist was just behind in 17th (1:07.34).
Tanner's time of 1:02.45 over her two runs was good for 12th on the women's side. Senior Ingrid Foslien also finished in the top 25 in 23rd (1:04.25).
Junior Luke Everson (34th, 1:10.53), sophomore Tor Nelson (40th, 1:12.33) and senior Alex Harris (55th, 1:15.56) were also in action for the men, while sophomore Nathan Girk logged a time of 36.76 in his first run before not finishing the second.
At the USSA Badger State Games on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, senior Alex Harris won the individual giant slalom titles on both days as members of the St. Olaf College men's and women's alpine skiing teams competed at Granite Peak.
Harris placed first individually on Saturday with a time of 1:11.97 over two runs and backed up the title with another on Sunday, finishing in 1:12.60 on day two. The senior's times of 35.29 and 36.68 seconds on Saturday were the fastest in each run, while his time of 36.06 on Sunday's first run was also the best in the field.
Smith also competed on both days, placing fifth (1:13.67) on Sunday after not finishing his first run the day before. Nelson posted a 41st-place showing (1:22.91) on Sunday as well.
Sophomore Sheridan Westphal and Foslien from the women's team also raced both days. Westphal finished eighth (1:17.44) on Sunday and tied for 17th (1:18.92) on Saturday, while Foslien was 28th (1:21.46) on Sunday after taking 29th (1:23.13) on Saturday.
The Oles visit Spirit Mountain in Duluth for the FIS Series - Atmore three-day competition this weekend.