Here’s a recap of some of the stories in the Sept. 25 edition of the News.
Climate change protesters pack Bridge Square for call to action — Bridge Square was packed Sept. 20 with protesters demanding drastic action to combat the changing climate.
The event was part of the worldwide Climate Strike week that lasted until Friday.
Council passes 11.5% prelim. levy increase — The Northfield City Council on Sept. 17 narrowly approved an 11.5% increase in the 2020 preliminary tax levy with proponents saying the added revenue will cover increased expenses, staffing and road construction projects.
Councilors Brad Ness, Suzie Nakasian and David DeLong voted no.
Man marks 50 years at Post Consumer Brands — Post Consumer Brands operator Billy Stanton was standing in the break room of the plant earlier this month talking to corporate executives and family members on-hand to celebrate a substantial accomplishment: his 50th year with the company.
His career began as an 18 year old Sept. 2, 1969, a few months after he graduated from Northfield High School, when he was hired as a general laborer.
Northfield Shares announces resignation of executive director — Northfield Shares announced Wednesday that Mike Krance, the organization’s first executive director, is stepping down from the position he held for two-and-one-half years.
The parting of ways is amicable and both Krance and the board agreed that the timing for a transition is good, according to Northfield Shares Board Chair Bob Thacker.
Other stories included Farmers share impact of conservation with SWCDs, Area workforce center rebranded as CareerForce, Groundbreaking takes place on NH+C projects, Manager wants new restroom building in place by 2020 fair and other stories. We also had sports stories, news briefs, a column, letters and a calendar.
Coming up
Here's a look at what will be available to subscribers in the next edition of the Northfield News Wednesday
Four charged in home invasion
We will have a story on four people being charged following a reported burglary in Greenvale Township.
School board approves prelim. levy decrease
We will also have a story on the Northfield School Board approving a preliminary 0.36% decrease in the tax levy due to a slight enrollment drop.
Fall sports
Northfield football will look to win its first game of the year Friday at home against Rochester Century. Look for coverage from that along with volleyball soccer and other area sports teams.
Plus
