Big Southeast Red District

Mankato West, 1-0

New Prague, 1-0

Northfield, 1-0

Rochester Mayo 1-0

Austin, 0-1

Owatonna, 0-1

Rochester Century, 0-1

Rochester John Marshall, 0-1

Big Southeast Blue District

Faribault, 1-0

Kasson-Mantorville, 1-0

Mankato East, 1-0

Winona, 1-0

Albert Lea, 0-1

Byron, 0-1

Red Wing, 0-1

Stewartville, 0-1

Mid Southeast Blue District

Bethlehem Academy, 1-0

Fillmore Central, 1-0

Randolph, 1-0

Winona Cotter, 1-0

Rushford-Peterson, 1-0

Kenyon-Wanamingo, 0-1

Hayfield, 0-1

Wabasha-Kellogg, 0-1

Mid Southeast Blue District

Cleveland, 1-0

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 0-1

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 0-1

Lester Prairie, 0-1

Mayer Lutheran, 0-1

United South Central, 0-1

Mid Southeast White District

St. Clair/Loyola, 1-0

Blooming Prairie, 1-0

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 1-0

NRHEG, 1-0

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 0-1

Medford 0-1

BIG 9 CONFERENCE

Boys soccer

Rochester Century, 2-0

Rochester Mayo, 2-0

Winona, 2-0-1

Austin, 1-0-1

Mankato West, 2-1

Mankato East, 2-1-1

Owatonna, 1-1

Rochester John Marshall, 0-1-1

Faribault, 0-1

Albert Lea, 0-1

Northfield, 0-2

Red Wing, 0-4

Girls soccer

Mankato East, 3-0

Rochester Mayo, 2-0

Rochester Century, 2-0

Mankato West, 2-1

Winona, 2-1

Owatonna, 1-1

Red Wing, 1-3

Faribault, 0-1

Austin, 0-1

Albert Lea, 0-1

Rochester John Marshall, 0-2

Northfield, 0-2

Girls swimming and diving

Austin, 1-0

Rochester Century, 1-0

Rochester John Marshall, 1-0

Rochester Mayo, 1-0

Winona, 1-0

Albert Lea, 0-1

Faribault, 0-1

Mankato West, 0-1

Northfield, 0-1

Owatonna, 0-1

Red Wing, 0-1

Girls tennis

Owatonna, 4-0

Rochester Mayo, 2-0

Mankato West, 4-1

Rochester Century, 3-1

Winona, 4-2

Rochester John Marshall, 2-1

Northfield, 1-1

Mankato East, 2-3

Austin, 1-2

Faribault, 0-2

Red Wing, 0-4

Albert Lea, 0-4

Volleyball

Mankato West, 2-0

Rochester Century, 1-0

Mankato East, 3-1

Owatonna, 2-1

Red Wing, 1-1

Rochester Mayo, 0-0

Rochester John Marshall, 0-0

Northfield, 0-0

Albert Lea, 0-1

Faribault, 0-1

Winona, 0-2

Austin, 0-2

