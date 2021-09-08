FOOTBALL
Big Southeast Red District
Mankato West, 1-0
New Prague, 1-0
Northfield, 1-0
Rochester Mayo 1-0
Austin, 0-1
Owatonna, 0-1
Rochester Century, 0-1
Rochester John Marshall, 0-1
Big Southeast Blue District
Faribault, 1-0
Kasson-Mantorville, 1-0
Mankato East, 1-0
Winona, 1-0
Albert Lea, 0-1
Byron, 0-1
Red Wing, 0-1
Stewartville, 0-1
Mid Southeast Blue District
Bethlehem Academy, 1-0
Fillmore Central, 1-0
Randolph, 1-0
Winona Cotter, 1-0
Rushford-Peterson, 1-0
Kenyon-Wanamingo, 0-1
Hayfield, 0-1
Wabasha-Kellogg, 0-1
Cleveland, 1-0
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 0-1
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 0-1
Lester Prairie, 0-1
Mayer Lutheran, 0-1
United South Central, 0-1
Mid Southeast White District
St. Clair/Loyola, 1-0
Blooming Prairie, 1-0
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 1-0
NRHEG, 1-0
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 0-1
Medford 0-1
BIG 9 CONFERENCE
Boys soccer
Rochester Century, 2-0
Rochester Mayo, 2-0
Winona, 2-0-1
Austin, 1-0-1
Mankato West, 2-1
Mankato East, 2-1-1
Owatonna, 1-1
Rochester John Marshall, 0-1-1
Faribault, 0-1
Albert Lea, 0-1
Northfield, 0-2
Red Wing, 0-4
Girls soccer
Mankato East, 3-0
Rochester Mayo, 2-0
Rochester Century, 2-0
Mankato West, 2-1
Winona, 2-1
Owatonna, 1-1
Red Wing, 1-3
Faribault, 0-1
Austin, 0-1
Albert Lea, 0-1
Rochester John Marshall, 0-2
Northfield, 0-2
Girls swimming and diving
Austin, 1-0
Rochester Century, 1-0
Rochester John Marshall, 1-0
Rochester Mayo, 1-0
Winona, 1-0
Albert Lea, 0-1
Faribault, 0-1
Mankato West, 0-1
Northfield, 0-1
Owatonna, 0-1
Red Wing, 0-1
Girls tennis
Owatonna, 4-0
Rochester Mayo, 2-0
Mankato West, 4-1
Rochester Century, 3-1
Winona, 4-2
Rochester John Marshall, 2-1
Northfield, 1-1
Mankato East, 2-3
Austin, 1-2
Faribault, 0-2
Red Wing, 0-4
Albert Lea, 0-4
Volleyball
Mankato West, 2-0
Rochester Century, 1-0
Mankato East, 3-1
Owatonna, 2-1
Red Wing, 1-1
Rochester Mayo, 0-0
Rochester John Marshall, 0-0
Northfield, 0-0
Albert Lea, 0-1
Faribault, 0-1
Winona, 0-2
Austin, 0-2