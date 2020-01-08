EAGAN — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has an ankle injury that limited him Wednesday in practice.
Thielen was on the field with the team for the start of the workout and added to the injury report afterward, a sign that he was hurt during practice.
The two-time Pro Bowl pick was sidelined for close to half of the regular season because of a hamstring injury, before his seven-catch, 129-yard performance at New Orleans in the playoff game last week.
Thielen has just two 100-yard performance this season, but is perhaps the key to the Vikings entire passing attack. The 29-year-old has appeared in half as many games as fellow top-flight receiver Stefon Diggs and has just as many touchdowns (6) .
Thielen often sets the tone for Minnesota’s offense and provides a matchup nightmare as an athletic 6-foot-3 dual-threat receiver. He has also built a strong connection with Kirk Cousins over the last two full seasons.
In nine games during the regular season, he caught 30 passes for 418 yards for a 13.9 per-catch average. Last season, he finished with 113 grabs for 1,317 yards and nine touchdowns.
Bottom line, if Thielen isn’t able to go, the chances of Minnesota pulling off the upset against the top-seeded 49ers will be severely reduced.
Diggs missed practice for the second straight day because of an illness. Nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who was sidelined against the Saints, remains out with a knee injury.
The Vikings play Saturday in San Francisco at 3:35 p.m.