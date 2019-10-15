Northfield was always the biggest fish in a small pool competing in Section 1A. When it came to both the True Team and championship-scoring section championships, the Gators lacked a true competitor as they won three straight titles in each format.
Turns out, Northfield is a big fish no matter the size of the pool, as it won the Section 1AA True Team Championships on Saturday at Levi Dodge Middle School in Farmington, although the margin for error was much smaller with its 1,414.5 points narrowly edging second-place Farmington's total of 1,407.5 in the eight-team field.
The title qualifies the Gators for Saturday's Class AA True Team state championships at the University of Minnesota, where the action will start at 5 p.m.
Northfield used its depth to claim the championship, as it won three of the 12 events but racked up 24 top-eight finishes.
Those were both on display in the 200-yard individual medley relay, in which senior Alice Zhang sped to first in two minutes, 15.75 seconds, sophomore Paige Steenblock raced to second in 2:18.48 and senior Caroline Peterson slotted into third in 2:19.19. Combined with sophomore Jeanette Pelletier's 21st place finish (out of 31 entrants), the Gators took 105 of a possible 127 points from the event.
Peterson also joined with sophomore Anna Scheglowski, junior Ellen Varley and senior Ella Palmquist to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:42.08 — .05 faster than second-place Rochester Century, while Zhang, Peterson, Palmquist and Tatum Hauck teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:42.77 — .17 faster than second-place Rochester Century.
Northfield entered the 400 freestyle relay (the last event of the meet) trailing Farmington by four points, but the Gators outscored the Tigers 206-196 in the final event with the help of the B-relay's fifth-place finish (Scheglowski, Steenblock, freshman Ananda Myint and senior Chloe Mellgren), the C-relay's ninth-place finish (Pelletier, eighth-grader Leah Enedy, eighth-grader Charlotte Flory and senior Mia Mollenhauer) and the D-relay's 14th-place finish (senior Christina Narveson, eighth-grader Aya Myint, sophomore Siri Narveson and senior Samantha Sundby).
Farmington had finishes of fourth, seventh, 11th and 12th in the 29-team race.
Other strong events for the Gators included the 50 freestyle, in which Palmquist nabbed fourth, Scheglowski snagged sixth and Varley tied for seventh, the 1-meter diving, in which junior Zibby Hanifl soared to second, senior Ella Kelm finished fifth and senior Hannah Ringlien swiped seventh, and the 500 freestyle, in which Steenblock motored to third, Mellgren sped to fourth and Tatum Hauck powered to sixth.
Northfield bowling wins twice
In a pair of matches at Bogart's Entertainment Center in Apple Valley, Northfield bowling swept Lakeville North (157-93, 160-92, 201-139, 193-131, 165-104) and edged Farmington 3-2 (166-156, 178-204, 182-143, 150-219, 201-169).
Northfield remains in a tie for first in the conference with Bloomington Kennedy, which also won twice, while it separated itself from Farmington by a match with the win.
Against Farmington, Tyler Collette recorded a 100 percent fill rate with nine strikes and one spare, while Sam Scherer notched an 85 percent fill rate with nine strikes and three spares. In the sweep against Lakeville North, Scherer recorded a 92 percent fill rate with 11 strikes and two spares, while Arthur Bergee supported than with an 80 percent fill rate.
The Raiders are now ranked No. 4 in the southern region of Class AA.