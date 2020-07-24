The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Monday, July 27
St. Vincent de Paul — Clothing and Food Distribution• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits. Bread and produce for those in need may be available. Next Pantry Food Distribution is Friday, July 31 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces. American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Baked cod, au gratin potatoes, peas, fruit, relishes and dessert. Curbside pick up.
Wednesday, July 29
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting•8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. An array of produce, flowers, crafts and locally made products and food items. Rain or shine.
St. Vincent de Paul — Clothing and Food Distribution• 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits. Bread and produce for those in need may be available. Next Pantry Food Distribution is Friday, July 31 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
River Bend Book Club in July• 7-8 p.m., Online via Google Meet. Club will meet to discuss the book virtually through Google Meet. Any valid email can join the meet, but you must register above to receive the meeting links. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Concerts in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. See bit.ly/cityoffaribaultconcerts for the complete list of performers.
Friday, July 31
St. Vincent de Paul — Clothing and Food Distribution• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if weather permits. Pantry Food Distribution for those in need from 1 to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 01
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors are located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Faribault Senior High Class of 1964• 5:30 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Classmates and significant others encouraged to attend.
Faribault 50 and Over Singles Social Group• 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault.