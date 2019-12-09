Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Wednesday, Dec 11
Grief Support Group for Women • 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Henderson City Council• 7:30-8:30 p.m., Henderson Community Building, Senior Dining Hall, 600 Main St, Henderson.
Thursday, Dec 12
VFW Post 1803 & Auxiliary• 8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club lower level, 15 E. Minnesota St.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Friday, Dec 13
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Dec 14
Bulldogs Youth Hockey - Hotcakes for Hockey• 8:30-11:30 a.m., at St. Peter Legion, 229 Nassau St., St. Peter. Three pancakes with choice of bacon or sausage. Milk, orange juice and coffee included. Adults $6., child (up to age 12) $4.
VFW Post 1803 Steak & Shrimp Dinner• 5-8 p.m., Le Center VFW Club, 15 E Minnesota St.$12-$13.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Dec 15
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Dec 16
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Le Center Sportsmen Club• 6:30 p.m., Le Center Sportsmen Club, 25 E. Derrynane St. Supper with meeting to follow.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Henderson Area Arts Group• 7-8 p.m., EdVisions Building, 410 Main St., Henderson.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne's Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Dec 17
Joyride: Assures safe ride home every time• 5:20 p.m., at Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S. Park Ave., Le Center. Ann Traxler, Le Sueur County Emergency Management Director and Le Sueur County Toward Zero Deaths Coalition Coordinator, plans to expand the program in the county and acknowledge community-led sponsors who recognized the need to decrease impaired driving and get people home safely.
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Le Sueur Lions Group• 5:15 p.m., The Lodge, 128 N 5th St, Le Sueur. 5:15 p.m. Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. General meeting.
Area Regional Bereavement Support Group• 7 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, 215 Main St E, New Prague. Open to all grieving the loss of someone significant in their lives. Call Deacon Bob Wagner 952-758-2716.
Wednesday, Dec 18
Red Cross Blood Donation• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Roundbank, 1100 1st St. NE, New Prague.
Free Medicare Counseling• 10-11 a.m., at Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St., Le Sueur. They help people with Medicare, supplemental insurance, Medicare Savings Programs, prescription drug coverage, forms assistance and much more. Appointments not necessary, drop-ins are welcome.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 10-11 a.m., Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St, Le Sueur. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.