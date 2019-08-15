• Grand Champion Aerospace – Braydon Cousins, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Grand Champion Bicycle – Isiah Alvarado, Riverside Ramblers
• Reserve Champion Bicycle – Sam Feldkamp, Clover Clan
• Grand Champion Cat – Mattea Dann, Homegrown Explorers
• Reserve Champion Cat – Randi Eaton, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Child & Family Development – Angel Myers, Riverside Ramblers
• Grand Champion Citizenship – Rylee Gruenhagen, Vista Busy Bees
• Reserve Champion Citizenship – Mason Wadd, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Clothes You Buy – Anne Christian, Palmer Sunbeams
• Reserve Champion Clothes You Buy – Kloe Wadd, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Clothes You Make – Leah Christian, Palmer Sunbeams
• Reserve Champion Clothes You Make – Anne Christian, Palmer Sunbeams
• Grand Champion Clothing & Textiles Non-Garment – Landon Johnson, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Reserve Champion Clothing & Textiles Non-Garment – Angel Myers, Riverside Ramblers
• Grand Champion Clothing & Textiles - Fashion Revue - Leah Christian, Palmer Sunbeams
• Reserve Champion Clothing & Textiles - Fashion Revue - Anne Christian, Palmer Sunbeams
• Grand Champion Consumer Education – KayleeAhna Berg, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Grand Champion Crafts – Molly Volovsek, Riverside Ramblers
• Reserve Champion Crafts – Landon Johnson, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Grand Champion Fine Arts – Sadie Mortenson, Vista Busy Bees
• Reserve Champion Fine Arts – Anne Christian, Palmer Sunbeams
• Grand Champion Dog Display – Mattea Dann, Homegrown Explorers
• Reserve Champion Dog Display – Mason Wadd, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Electric – Benjamin Walechka, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Grand Champion Engineering Design Challenge Machine Team Members - Branden Busse, Mason Wadd, Teagan Dann, Homegrown Explorers; and Braydon Cousins and Carter Miller, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Grand Champion Engineering Design – Benjamin Walechka, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Grand Champion Entomology – Karley Hamilton, Clover Clan
• Grand Champion Exploring Animals – Molly Volovsek, Riverside Ramblers
• Reserve Champion Exploring Animals – Jacob Knutson, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Exploring the Environment – Isaac Feldkamp, Clover Clan
• Reserve Champion Exploring the Environment – Karley Hamilton, Clover Clan
• Grand Champion Fashion Review – Kloe Wadd, Homegrown Explorers
• Reserve Champion Fashion Review – Leah Christian, Palmer Sunbeams
• Grand Champion Fishing Sports – Lukas Loverink, Vista Busy Bees
• Grand Champion Flower Gardening – Addison Kelm, Clover Clan
• Reserve Champion Flower Gardening – Kloe Wadd, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Foods & Nutrition – Isaac Feldkamp, Clover Clan
• Reserve Champion Foods & Nutrition – Joe Feldkamp, Clover Clan
• Grand Champion Food Preservation – Joe Feldkamp, Clover Clan
• Reserve Champion Food Preservation – Isaac Feldkamp, Clover Clan
• Grand Champion Forest Resources – Alexis Myers, Riverside Ramblers
• Grand Champion Fruit – Isaac Feldkamp, Clover Clan
• Grand Champion Geology – Benjamin Walechka, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Grand Champion Health – Mark Myers, Riverside Ramblers
• Reserve Champion Health – Katie Olson, Palmer Sunbeams
• Grand Champion Home Environment – Rylee Gruenhagen, Vista Busy Bees
• Reserve Champion Home Environment – Anne Christian, Palmer Sunbeams
• Grand Champion Indoor Gardening – Kloe Wadd, Homegrown Explorers
• Reserve Champion Indoor Gardening – Madelynn Smith, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Grand Champion Lawn & Landscape Design – Angel Myers, Riverside Ramblers
• Grand Champion Needle Arts – Mattea Dann, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Performing Arts – Matthew Feldkamp, Clover Clan
• Reserve Champion Performing Arts – Katie Olson, Palmer Sunbeams
• Grand Champion Pets – Rylee Gruenhagen, Vista Busy Bees
• Reserve Champion Pets – Mattea Dann, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Elements of Photography – Paige Gunsolus, Waldorf Peppy Peppers
• Reserve Champion Elements of Photography – Leah Christian, Palmer Sunbeams
• Grand Champion Photo Manipulation – Eliza Sankovitz, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Plant & Soil Science – Karley Hamilton, Clover Clan
• Reserve Champion Plant & Soil Science – Ben Walechka, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Grand Champion Potato – Matthew Feldkamp, Clover Clan
• Reserve Champion Potato – Joe Feldkamp, Clover Clan
• Grand Champion Public Presentation – Bodie Bice, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Robotics – Rylee Gruenhagen, Vista Busy Bees
• Grand Champion Safety – Rylee Gruenhagen, Vista Busy Bees
• Reserve Champion Safety – Mason Wadd, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Scrapbook – Mattea Dann, Homegrown Explorers
• Reserve Champion Scrapbook – Randi Eaton, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Self-Determined – Carter Miller, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Reserve Champion Self-Determined – Rylee Gruenhagen, Vista Busy Bees
• Grand Champion Shooting Sports/Wildlife Management – Rylee Gruenhagen, Vista Busy Bees
• Reserve Champion Shooting Sports/Wildlife Management – Branden Busse, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Shop – Theodore Carlson, Palmer Sunbeams
• Reserve Champion Shop – Hunter Myers, Riverside Ramblers
• Grand Champion Small Engines – Rylee Gruenhagen, Vista Busy Bees
• Reserve Champion Small Engines – Jonathan Gransee, Palmer Sunbeams
• Grand Champion Tractor – Payden Loverink, Vista Busy Bees
• Grand Champion Vegetable & Herb Gardening – Haylee Appel, Janesville Jacks & Jills
• Reserve Champion Vegetable & Herb Gardening – Avary Hopper, Riverside Ramblers
• Grand Champion Veterinary Science – Mattea Dann, Homegrown Explorers
• Reserve Champion Veterinary Science – Randi Eaton, Homegrown Explorers
• Grand Champion Wildlife/Biology – Molly Volovsek, Riverside Ramblers
• Reserve Champion Wildlife/Biology – Ava Appel, Janesville Jacks & Jills