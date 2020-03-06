The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, March 11
School’s Out Adventure Day: Geology Rocks• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/child, $40/member child.
Maple Syruping• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$5/person, $15/family, FREE for members.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Community Resource Bank — 2nd Floor, 1605 Heritage Dr, Northfield. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Water Polo• 7-8 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Ages 16 & up — Co-Ed — Registration not required. Fast-paced, fun, and a great way to get a safe, nonimpact workout.
Thursday, March 12
School’s Out Adventure Day: Weather Watchers• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/child, $40/member child.
Junior Recital• 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Storytime• 10 a.m., Holy Cross Catholic School, 6100 37th St. W, Webster. Ages birth to 5. Parents and caregivers attend with children. 952-652-6100, HolyCrossSchool.net
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster’s Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday’s Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, March 13
School’s Out Adventure Day:Engineering Around the World• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/child, $40/member child.
Junior Recital• 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Lauren Flaten, flute Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Senior Recital• 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Grace Welton, soprano Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Saturday, March 14
Maple Syruping• 10-11:30 a.m., 2-3:30 p.m. River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$5/person, $15/family, FREE for members.
Stewardship Day: Buckthorn battles• 12-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Brittany Smith, smith@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Avenue North, Faribault, MN. Tiffany Tripp, tatrippmn@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.
14th Annual Banquet — Rice County Pheasants Forever• 5-10 p.m., Faribault Eagles Club , 2027 Grant Street NW, Faribault. Tickets at pheasantsforeverevents.org. Scott Allen, 507-317-1909
Legion Bingo• 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Sunday, March 15
Senior Recital• 2-3 p.m., 7-8 p.m. St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Monday, March 16
District One Hospital Cancer Support Group• 3-4:30 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Avenue, Faribault . Kayla Fitzpatrick, Kayla.Fitzpatrick@Allina.com, 507-497-3721.
Junior Recital• 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Tuesday, March 17
Golden Agers• 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Mental Health Support Group for Families• 7-8:30 p.m., Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy., Northfield. Call Barb or Heather at 507-663-7950 or contact NAMI at 1-888-626-4435.