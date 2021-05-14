Baseball
Medford 9, NRHEG 8
No further information was available at time of publication.
Golf
Northfield meet
The Owatonna girls golf team placed second overall with a score of 388 during their Big 9 meet in Northfield Thursday afternoon.
Katie Ihrke led the Huskies with a 94, while Greta Korbel (96), Danika Kaytor (96) and Makayla Mahlman (99) rounded out the team’s top four.
Blooming Prairie 358, Waseca 365
The Awesome Blossoms went up against the Bluejays in non-conference action Thursday afternoon in Waseca.
David Kartes (87) and Kollyn Alwes (87) tied for second overall with Colin Jordison (89) placing fourth. Garret Farr (95), Colby Johnson (95) and Kaiden Alwes (100) also participated for Blooming Prairie.
Lacrosse
Rochester Century 5, Owatonna girls 4
The Huskies dropped their first game of the season Thursday evening in their battle with the Panthers.
Owatonna is now 6-1 in Big 9 Conference play and sit a half-game up in the standings on Mankato.
Softball
Owatonna 14, Faribault 4, F/6
The Huskies started off slow, but were able to rally with six runs in the second inning and five in the fifth to easily take down the Falcons Thursday afternoon.
“After our poor start to this game, I challenged the players in the middle of the second inning to step up and play the game at our level,” Owatonna coach Jeremy Moran said. “It was nice to see the players respond and play much better for the rest of the game.”
Katelyn Bentz started on the rubber for the Huskies and pitched seven innings, striking out four to earn the win. She also went 3-for-5 at the plate with a triple, home run and three RBI.
Parris Hovden threw the final two innings and didn’t allow a hit, walk or run en route to picking up the save. She also had a strong day at the plate, batting 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Ana LaDuke, Sam Bogen, Zoie Roush, Mesha Krause and Paiton Glynn combined to hit 12-for-22 with two doubles, three triples and seven RBI.
NRHEG 8, Medford 2
The Panthers improved to 8-1 in Gopher Conference play with their win over the Tigers Thursday afternoon.
Sophie Stork struck out 10 and went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBI during the victory. Cloie Arndt also batted 3-for-4 and scored two runs. Faith Nielsen went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
For the Tigers, Grace Keller went 3-for-4 with a double. Josie Witter and Lily Roehrick also contributed doubles.
Tennis
Rochester Mayo 5, Owatonna 2
The Huskies dropped only their second Big 9 Conference meet of the season Thursday afternoon to a very good Rochester Mayo team.
Lincoln Maher/Caleb Schuler (6-7, 6-4, 12-10) and Nils Gantert/John Pfeifer (6-4, 7-6) picked up Owatonna’s two wins during doubles play.
Track and Field
Gopher Conference meet
The NRHEG boys and girls track and field teams in addition to the Blooming Prairie boys and Medford girls partook in a Gopher Conference meet hosted by United South Central High School Thursday afternoon.
The Awesome Blossoms (56) took home third overall during the boys’ portion of the meet while the Panthers (41) came in fourth. NRHEG (59) placed third during the girls’ portion and Medford came in fourth (48).
Raquel Fischer (200-meter), Evelyn Nydegger (400-meter, triple jump), Daniel Nydegger (800-meter), Torri Vaale (1,600-meter), Quine VanMaldeghem (3,200-meter) and the girls 4x800 relay team (Vaale, VanMaldeghem, Holly Bartness, E. Nydegger) earned first place finishes for the Panthers.
Results for Blooming Prairie and Medford were not received by the time of publication.