Thursday night was supposed to represent the largest remaining hurdle for Northfield wrestling’s pursuit of a Big 9 Conference crown.
Turns out, Northfield didn’t need to break much of a sweat while topping Faribault 53-18 at Faribault High School to clinch a share of the program’s first Big 9 title.
The two teams entered the dual meet as the only two squads without a loss in the Big 9 Conference. Now, the Raiders sit alone at the top of the standings with just one conference dual remaining Feb. 6 at home against Albert Lea (5-3 Big 9).
Northfield picked up pins Thursday from Beau Murphy (113-pound weight class), Jake Messner (120) and Gavin Anderson (145), while Chase Murphy (126) won by an 8-0 major decision, Ethan Johnson (152) won by a 19-6 major decision in his return from injury and Jayce Barron (160) claimed a 5-0 decision.
Faribault forfeited at 138, 182, 220 and 285, while it won at 106 and 170. Northfield forfeited at 195.
Then, Saturday, the Raiders claimed the title at the Cannon Falls Duals by finishing 3-0 as a team and having seven individual wrestlers notch 3-0 marks for the Class AAA No. 5-ranked Raiders.
First, Northfield won 50-16 against Hastings, which is receiving votes in the Class AAA poll, then topped Cambridge-Isanti 43-28 and concluded the championship with a 56-21 victory against River Falls, which is an honorable mention in Wisconsin’s Division 1 rankings.
Helping the Raiders to those wins with three wins apiece were sophomore Jake Messner (120-pound weight class), junior Sam Holman (132), senior Drew Woodley (138/145), senior Ethan Johnson (160), sophomore Nick Mikula (170), senior David Tonjum (220) and sophomore Nick Lopez (285).
Northfield will conclude its regular season Thursday night at home against Albert Lea. A win would polish off a perfect Big 9 Conference record for the Raiders, who would also claim the first outright Big 9 title in program history with a win.
Girls alpine ski claims Big 9 title
With five of its racers in the top 10, the Northfield girls alpine skiing team claimed the Big 9 Conference championship Tuesday afternoon at Welch Mountain Ski Area.
Northfield totaled 567 points to edge second-place Mankato West (547), third-place Rochester John Marshall (516) and the rest of the six-team field.
Seventh-grader Ashley Schaffer won the individual title with a two-run time of 1 minute, 8.15 seconds to narrowly beat Mankato West’s Breck Carlson and her time of 1:08.35 and finish atop an individual field consisting of 45 skiers.
Also helping the Raiders claim the team title was seventh-grader Liv Murphy finishing third in 1:08.70, junior Libby Brust snagging fourth in 1:09.66, seventh-grader Camryn Zotalis speeding to ninth in 1:12.92, senior Meaghan Stein slotting into 10th in 1:13.70 and Ella Hegseth nabbing 12th in 1:16.27 to round out the six scoring positions.
The Northfield boys team, meanwhile, finished second out of the six-team field with 521 points to slot in behind first-place Mankato West (562), but just ahead of third-place Mankato East (519).
Seventh-grader Ryan Cahoon was the top Raider in sixth place, while Billy Wilson finished seventh, Sam Hegseth was ninth, Lennon Watkins nabbed 18th, Sawyer Koch snared 19th and Owen Halls claimed 26th to round out the six scoring positions.
Northfield coach Johnny Ostberg credited the ability of both teams to recover quickly from any hiccups in their runs, which was evident by the number of Northfield skiers narrowly edging opponents by tenths of a second.
“Recovery and determination won the meet for us,” Ostberg said. “These athletes practiced hard all month, and showed true grit and determination to perform at their highest level possible tonight. The result was worth the sacrifices made all month long in practice. I salute them all, because tonight we won as a complete team. Every skier was backed up by the next member of our lineup.”
Gators ease past Albert Lea on senior night
In its final competition of the regular season, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team eased past Albert Lea 92-57 while exhibitioning the final four events.
The night wasn’t quite as easy for the team’s six seniors, though, who all had to work a bit harder during their senior night celebrations. Marcus Hauck, Dillon Smisek, Alex Dell, Jose Gonzalez-Ramirez, Cavan Blandin and Bryce Malecha went through what’s affectionately referred to as “The Gauntlet,” in which they all swam the last four events of the meet.
Other than that grueling stretch, junior Erik Larson sped to titles in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, eighth-grader Jens Kasten cruised to wins on the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle, sophomore Nathaniel Dahl won the 500 freestyle, sophomore Owen Lehmkuhl motored to first in the 100 backstroke and junior Isaac Guggisberg soared to first in the 1-meter diving.
The Gators also won all three relay events, while the junior varsity team won 123-6 to wrap up a perfect 10-0 regular season.
Northfild will next compete in the Big 9 Conference championships, which start with the diving competition Wednesday night at Northfield Middle School and continues Thursday with the swimming portion at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Raiders race past Panthers in second half
It must have been a rousing halftime speech for the Northfield girls basketball team Friday night in Rochester, where Northfield turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 62-43 victory against Rochester Century (6-13, 5-10).
The Raiders (6-13, 6-10) outscored the Panthers 32-13 in the second half.
Northfield was led offensively by junior Emma Rasmussen’s 18 points, while junior Annika Richardson provided 16 points, sophomore Samantha Ims pitched in 12 points, junior Emma Hodapp added nine, freshman Ryann Eddy chipped in five and junior Adrienne Whitson finishes with two points.
The Raiders finished 22 of 28 at the free throw line, while the Panthers only converted on 4 of 13 free throw attempts.
Second-period flurry lifts Northfield past Rochester John Marshall
Already staked to a two-goal lead, the Northfield boys hockey team used a lightning-quick start to the second period to race past Rochester John Marshall on Saturday at St. Olaf Ice Arena.
The Raiders scored three times in the first 1 minute, 44 seconds of the second frame to increase their lead to 5-0 and eventually led by 7-0 in the second. Northfield took a 7-1 lead into the second intermission, before the two teams traded goals in the third period.
Junior forward Carson VanZuilen, sophomore forward Spencer Klotz and senior defenseman Kearic Gargrave all recorded recorded four-point games, with Klotz utilizing two goals and two assists, VanZuilen pairing a goal with three assists and Gargrave racking up four assists.
Junior forward Will Tidona also scored twice, while senior forward Teague Nelson and junior forward Ryan Will both scored a goal and notched an assist. Sophomore forward Joey Malecha scored his first career goal as well, while junior defenseman Isak Johnson, junior defenseman Josh Kruger and junior forward Joel Gehrke all tallied an assist.
Senior goalie Cal Frank stopped 16 of 18 shots to record the win, while Northfield peppered Rochester John Marshall goalie Carson Arthur with 36 shots.
The Raiders (13-8, 11-2 Big 9 Conference) finished 2-for-2 on the power play and the Rockets (4-16, 1-10) converted on 1 of 5 chances with a man advantage.
Northfield will next travel Thursday to take on Hastings (14-4-2), a Section 1AA opponent.
Raider boys basketball hampers Rockets
A stingy first-half defensive effort allowed the Northfield boys basketball team to capture a 56-43 victory against Rochester John Marshall on Jan. 28 at Northfield High School.
The Raiders (6-11, 5-8) surrendered only 14 points in the first half, thanks to allowing the Rockets (8-6, 6-5) to only attempt 15 field goals throughout the opening 18 minutes. That allowed Northfield to take a 25-14 lead into halftime, and eventually increase that advantage to 47-27 with eight minutes remaining in the second half.
Junior guard Kip Schetnan led the way offensively with 19 points, while junior guard Luke Labenski added 14 points and junior guard Karsten Clay pitched in 13 points. Junior guard Thomas Roethler also mixed six assists with three rebounds and two steals.
As a team, the Raiders shot 42% from the field and drained 7 of 12 attempts from behind the arc.
Northfield gymnastics wins quadrangular
The Northfield gymnastics team registered the top score in every discipline to win a quadrangular Jan. 28 against Mankato East, Mankato West and Blue Earth Area at Mankato K & G Gymnastics.
The Raiders totaled 143.875 points to distance themselves from second-place Mankato East (139.575), third-place Mankato West (138.950) and fourth-place Blue Earth (121.600).
Junior Adison Dack finished second in the all-around competition with 36.550 points behind Mankato West’s Taryn Sellner (37.375), thanks to finishing first on the uneven bars (9.525) and the floor (9.650), while also finishing second on the vault (9.375).