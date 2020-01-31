The Faribault girls hockey team found itself locked in a tight battle with Mankato West on Thursday night, but an offensive surge in the third period allowed the Falcons to pull away for a 5-2 win.
Throughout the first two periods, the Scarlets did a good job of matching everything the Falcons did. After Anna Selly put Faribault ahead with an unassisted goal just under three minutes into the game, Mankato West’s Molly Grundhoffer tied it up a little more than seven minutes later with an unassisted goal of her own.
The second period played out similarly, with Olivia Williamson giving the Falcons a 2-1 lead early in the period, followed by an answering goal later in the period by the Scarlets.
But Faribault finally took the lead for good thanks to an Emily Wilder goal that came with about 10 minutes left in the game, and the Falcons tacked on two insurance goals: one from Grace McCoshen with 5:30 left in the game, and the other from Rylie Starkson with just 26 seconds left in the game.
Williamson finished with two assists in the game, while Isabelle Stephes, Haley Lang and Abigail Goodwin each had one.
Faribault goalie Mikayla Bohner finished with a save percentage of 90.5%, blocking 19 of the Scarlets’ 21 shots on the goal.
The Falcons (18-4 overall, 13-3 Big 9 Conference) wrapped up their regular season on Friday with a home game against Wisconsin’s Hudson Raiders.
Falcons clipped by Scarlets in boys hockey
Thursday night’s boys hockey game between Faribault and the Mankato West wasn’t going to have major Big 9 Conference title implications, but a Falcons’ win would’ve given them a decent chance to chase down the Scarlets and move into fourth place in the conference standings.
The Scarlets didn’t allow that to happen. Mankato West scored a goal less than a minute into the game, then broke the game wide open with four goals in the second period and ended up cruising to a 5-1 win. The victory is the Scarlets’ sixth in a row and allowed them to cement their grasp on fourth place in the Big 9 Conference standings, behind only Rochester Century, Owatonna and Northfield.
Blake Waletich got the Scarlets going with a goal just 57 seconds into the game, and while the Falcons managed to keep Mankato West out of the net for the entire rest of the first period, they were unable to keep them from scoring for much longer.
Jack Wittenberg scored Mankato West’s second goal just 32 seconds into the second period to make it 2-0, and Nathan Looft put the puck in the net at the 3:23 mark to really put the pressure on. Wittenberg then promptly scored his second goal of the game — assisted by Looft — just 26 seconds after Looft’s own goal, and the rout was on.
Gavin Brunmeier capped the Scarlets’ offensive outburst with a goal just two minutes after Wittenberg’s second goal to push Mankato West’s lead to 5-0.
The Falcons finally got on the scoreboard on a power play goal by Jordan Nawrocki at the 3:15 mark of the third period, but their offense couldn’t muster anything beyond that.
Faribault attempted more shots on the goal in the third period than Mankato West did, by a margin of 11-7, but the Scarlets held the advantage early on, outshooting the Falcons 13-2 in the first period and 18-8 in the second.
Their aggressive approach paid off, allowing them to defeat the Falcons for the second time this season; Mankato West won the first matchup 2-1 on Dec. 17.
Mankato West is now 13-7 overall and 8-4 in the Big 9, while Faribault dropped to 12-6-2 overall and 5-4-2 in the Big 9. The Falcons are set to host the Winona/Cotter Winhawks (9-9-1, 2-7-1 Big 9) on Saturday at noon.
Faribault boys swim and dive celebrates seniors
Faribault hosted Owatonna for a swimming and diving dual Thursday evening, with the Huskies winning the competition by a score of 96-79.
Although the Falcons didn’t come away with the win, they still generated plenty of highlights, including James Ohlemann’s lifetime best score of 230.95 in the 1-meter diving competition (which earned him first place), as well as a first place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay in which Faribault’s team of Reilly Akemann, Tanner Longshore, Mitchell Hanson and Will Tuma dropped their time again, finishing the race in 1:36.57 — eight tenths of a second ahead of the second-place team from Owatonna.
Faribault’s four seniors — Akemann, Hanson and Tuma along with Calvin Gutzmann — were recognized during the competition, which also doubled as senior night.
“It was a good meet for us, and we had some quality times,” Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. “Our varsity has now started their tapers and we look forward to swimming faster as we go through the Big 9 Conference and section meets.”
Tuma took first place by more than eight seconds in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 1:58.49, while Longshore came in second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:22.69.
Akemann took first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.04 and also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.41, just one hundredth of a second behind Owatonna’s Fletcher Schulz. Tuma came in third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 54 seconds flat.
Longshore and James Hoisington finished first and second in the 100-yard breaststroke, while the team of Akemann, Tuma, Hanson and Longshore won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:45.19.