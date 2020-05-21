LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nelson Cruz of the Minnesota Twins, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and brothers Devin and Jason McCourty of the New England Patriots are among the nominees for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.
The other finalists announced Wednesday by ESPN are Maya Moore of the Minnesota Lynx and WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil.
Finalists for the humanitarian team of the year award are the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York City FC and Sacramento Kings.
Cruz was nominated for his work in improving the infrastructure in Las Matas de Santa Cruz in the Dominican Republic, his hometown, by building a new police station, purchasing a fire engine and an ambulance, and donating wheelchairs and crutches. He also provides annual access to dentists and optometrists at a local clinic.
Moore was nominated for her work in freeing Jonathan Irons, who was sentenced to 50 years in prison as a minor for burglary and assault in 1998. Due to the work of Moore, a five-time All-Star and former WNBA MVP for the Lynx — and who took a leave of absence from basketball in 2019 to pursue the case — Irons’ conviction was overturned by a judge, who called the initial finding weak, circumstantial and marked with inconsistencies.
Love, meanwhile, is being recognized for his work with the Kevin Love Fund, which is vying to destigmatize anxiety and depression through an education curriculum. Love, a former star for the Minnesota Timberwolves, has spoken about his own battles with anxiety and depression.
The awards honor athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities. This year’s awards will combine with The ESPYS, which will air on June 21.