In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, center, gathers his team during a timeout in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C. The Raptors have an NBA championship to defend, a very long stay at the Disney complex awaiting them and plenty of unanswered questions on how the restart of the season will work. As the NBA’s lone Canadian team, there’s an added complexity: The U.S. border. Nurse said Tuesday, June 9, 2020, that his team is still working through various scenarios for having workouts before heading to Disney World near Orlando, Florida along with 21 other teams next month for the restart of the season. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)