Two-time defending Big South Conference champion Waseca didn’t appear ready to abdicate its throne Tuesday when it headed to Marshall with a chance at a third straight conference title.
The Tigers, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A by the Minnesota Basketball News, had to claw their way to a 50-43 victory to dethrone the Bluejays.
“The kids played real hard,” Waseca head coach Joan Conway said. “They handled their pressure. We were composed throughout the game.”
The Bluejays, ranked No. 12 in Class 2A, stayed patient on offense and played stout defense to go into halftime up 22-19. Marshall gained the lead early in the second half and built a 10-point lead before Waseca (19-6, 9-1 Big South East) made it a one-point game with around four minutes to play. The Tigers drained their free throws down the stretch to close the game out.
“We put a little man and a little zone, mixed it up and dug in,” Conway said. “We rebounded hard and we did a nice job of ending possessions.”
Brittney Draeger led the Bluejays with 12 points, Kloe Wadd, Rachel Breck and Jaden Hiller each scored seven points. Hannah Potter led the team with nine rebounds while Draeger pulled down eight and Wadd finished with six. Breck dealt with foul trouble much of the first half, which limited her court time.
Jordyn Hilgemann led Marshall (24-0, 10-0 Big South West) and Emily Meier added nine points.
“I think what’s super important about this game was we played a really good team and competed and put some kids in a difficult position and saw how they responded.”
Waseca will face St. Clair Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in St. Clair. The Bluejays got the No. 1 seed in the 2AA South Subsection and face eighth-seeded Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 7 p.m. Monday in Waseca.
Waseca blows past Blue Earth, earns trip to Big South title game
Waseca had to reinvent itself late in the season and it’s started to see the fruits of its labor lately.
The Class 2A No. 12-ranked Bluejays (19-5, 9-1 Big South East) followed up Thursday’s win over No. 15-2A Belle Plaine with a dominating 63-23 win over Blue Earth Area Friday at Waseca High School.
“There’s a natural, ‘Can we?’” Waseca head coach Joan Conway said. “And I think we met that, them kind of seeing what we can be capable of and the cool thing about it, with this team, we didn’t start all over but we’re reinventing. There’s something special about this group, I can’t explain it. They’ve had a lot of adversity and they’ve been really resilient.”
The Bluejays are starting to better understand how teams will defend them with standout guard Gus Boyer sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury. It’s meant a lot more double teams for Rachel Breck.
“Part of reinventing ourselves is a commitment to attacking the paint and we’ve got some kids who have made tremendous strides in the last couple of weeks of getting better there,” Conway said. “As a team we’ve gotten better at getting the ball inside out and finishing and getting some boards.”
Breck’s still remained a force inside and scored a team-high 17 points but those around her have gained more confidence with their expanded roles. Samantha Azure stepped in to score 10 points against the Buccaneers (2-20, 0-9 Big South East) and Brittney Draeger finished with nine points. Camryn McQuery finished with eight points and Hannah Potter scored seven for the Bluejays.
Waseca jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Blue Earth and held the Buccaneers to three field goals in the first half to build a 37-7 halftime lead.
The win secured the Bluejays a spot in the Big South Conference championship game Tuesday against Marshall in Marshall.
Waseca wins third straight game
Waseca picked up its third straight win last Thursday after beating Belle Plaine 54-48 in Waseca.
Rachel Breck led the way for the Class 2A No. 12-ranked Bluejays (18-5, 8-1 Big South East) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Kloe Wadd, Hannah Potter and Gabriela Rodriguez each scored eight points. Potter finished with six rebounds and Wadd grabbed five.
Jaylen Stuck-Schmitz led the Class 2A No. 15-ranked Tigers (20-3, 12-0 Minnesota River) with 13 points. Leah Lenz and Lauren Johnson added 11 points each.