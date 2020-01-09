This is the first week of Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival medallion hunt clues. The festival runs Jan. 25 through Feb. 29.
Each week clues will be given, with clues appearing through Feb. 7.
The medallion is hidden within the city limits of Waseca. It is on public property that is accessible 24 hours daily.
Have fun, happy hunting and dress warmly!
Medallion hunt clues week 1
The medallion hunt is here and we know all of the citizens are getting antsy
Keep an eye on the clues and you will be able purchase something fancy
Closely you will need to look at the clues
Or the prize you will certainly lose
Keep that mind of yours on track
Where you’ll go it can lead to a place you can go back
At the start of the quest go North
Then you will be able to hunt something of worth
But to all of you a I wish good luck
Now go out and find those chamber bucks.