Sleigh & Cutter 2020
By JEFFREY JACKSON jjackson@owatonna.com

This is the first week of Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival medallion hunt clues. The festival runs Jan. 25 through Feb. 29.

Each week clues will be given, with clues appearing through Feb. 7.

The medallion is hidden within the city limits of Waseca. It is on public property that is accessible 24 hours daily.

Have fun, happy hunting and dress warmly!

Medallion hunt clues week 1

The medallion hunt is here and we know all of the citizens are getting antsy

Keep an eye on the clues and you will be able purchase something fancy

Closely you will need to look at the clues

Or the prize you will certainly lose

Keep that mind of yours on track

Where you’ll go it can lead to a place you can go back

At the start of the quest go North

Then you will be able to hunt something of worth

But to all of you a I wish good luck

Now go out and find those chamber bucks.

Jeffrey Jackson is the managing editor of the Owatonna People's Press. He can be reached at 507-444-2371 or via email at jjackson@owatonna.com

Load comments