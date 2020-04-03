Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX ENDS THIS EVENING IN WESTERN WISCONSIN... .PRECIPITATION IS MOVING INTO WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON IT HAS TRANSITION TO SNOW ALONG THE MINNESOTA BORDER, BUT EAU CLAIRE THROUGH RUSK COUNTIES WILL SEE FREEZING RAIN THROUGH 6PM BEFORE TRANSITIONING TO SNOW. SNOW WILL END NEAR THE MINNESOTA BORDER BY 6PM AND NOT UNTIL 10 PM FROM EAU CLAIRE TO LADYSMITH. ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE, WITH 1 TO 2 INCHES OF SNOW POSSIBLE ON GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WET SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&