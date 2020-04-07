The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, April 10
Kenyon Food Shelf• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Saturday, April 11
Kenyon Food Shelf• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Faribault Winter Farmers' Market• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Locally grown, homemade goods in the winter season. Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.
Sunday, April 12
Kenyon Food Shelf• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Monday, April 13
Kenyon Food Shelf• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.