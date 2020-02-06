“If you contemplate the Golden Rule, it turns out to be an injunction to live by grace rather than by you think other people deserve.”
— Deepak Chopra
“Do something every day that you don’t want to do; this is the golden rule for acquiring the habit of doing your duty without pain.”
— Mark Twain
“I have something that I call my Golden Rule. It goes something like this: ‘Do unto others twenty-five percent better than you expect them to do unto you.’ … The twenty-five percent is for error.”
— Linus Pauling