Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Steele County over the weekend, with one instance of community transmission — meaning the origin of the case can’t be traced back to known travel or contact with another patient. Amy Caron, director of Steele County Public Health, said one of the reasons for the high number of confirmed instances across southeastern Minnesota may be the fact that the Mayo Clinic has developed its own test and is able to offer it to those with symptoms of COVID-19, as seen here outside a drive-through set-up in Owatonna, which likely leads to more cases being discovered. (Annie Granlund/People’s Press)