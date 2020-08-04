Raiders Vikings Trade Football

FILE — In this Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (34) gets past Oakland Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall (92) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. The Minnesota Vikings traded for Hall from the Raiders for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2021 on Monday, but the trade was rescinded Tuesday.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The trade that sent defensive tackle P.J. Hall from Las Vegas to Minnesota for a conditional draft pick has been negated after Hall failed a physical with the Vikings.

Minnesota had agreed Monday to send a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Raiders for Hall. The Vikings sent him back to the Raiders on Tuesday and he was then waived by Las Vegas.

Hall was a second-round pick in coach Jon Gruden’s first draft back with the Raiders in 2018, selected 57th overall out of Sam Houston State.

The 6-foot, 305-pound Hall played mostly as a reserve as a rookie and then started 12 games last season but failed to make much of an impact. Hall had 1 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for loss and 48 tackles in 30 games for the Raiders.

The Vikings placed defensive tackle Armon Watts on the reserve list for COVID-19, their ninth player to be designated there. Five of them have already been removed, including wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was activated on Tuesday. Watts will get a look at the nose tackle spot the Vikings were trying to fill by acquiring Hill, after the opt-out for virus concern by free agent signing Michael Pierce.

