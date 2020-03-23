DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke sophomore Tre Jones says he will enter the NBA draft.
The point guard was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team on Friday after being named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year by the league and runner-up for the same award from the AP.
Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils, the highlight being his buzzer-beating shot off his own intentionally missed free throw to force overtime in a wild comeback win at North Carolina on Feb. 8.
In a statement released by the school Saturday, Jones said his goal was to win a national championship and he had thought about “what if” in light of the NCAA Tournament being canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus. But Jones said he appreciated “the amazing experiences and relationships” from two years with the Blue Devils, who reached an NCAA regional final in his freshman year.
Jones is from Apple Valley and will follow his brother, Tyus, into the NBA after both flourished at Duke.
Tyus Jones, who won a national championship with the Blue Devils in his one-and-only season on campus, spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with his hometown Minnesota Timberwolves before signing a 3-year, $26.4 million contract in the offseason with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Tre Jones is considered a late-first-round/early-second-round pick, but that could change in the three months leading up to the draft on June 25. He is a few inches taller than his brother with equal ball-handling skills and excellent defensive ability, but isn’t considered as good of a shooter as Tyus at this point in his career.
Some teams that could potentially select a point guard in Jones’ expected range include Denver at No. 26, New York at No. 35 and Charlotte at No. 37.