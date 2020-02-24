Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Wednesday, Feb 26
Ring the Bell Fitness • 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at New Prague High School, 221 12th St. NE, New Prague.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
Thursday, Feb 27
Exhibit on Edward S. Curtis• 2-5 p.m., at Arts and Heritage Center , 206 1st St. N., #2, Montgomery. Famous for Native American photography from 1890 to 1930.
Friday, Feb 28
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Exhibit on Edward S. Curtis• 2-5 p.m., at Arts and Heritage Center , 206 1st St. N., #2, Montgomery. Famous for Native American photography from 1890 to 1930.
Closed AA• 6:30 a.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 1:30 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Saturday, Feb 29
Snowshoe and Animal Signs Walk• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Join a naturalist for a peaceful snowshoe walk as we watch for sign of wildlife. All ages welcome. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$10/person, $5/member. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
5th Annual Bulldog Mite Jamboree• 8 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Le Sueur Community Center, 821 Ferry St., Le Sueur. Over 300 players and 24 teams from New Prague, Waconia, Mankato, Faribault, New Ulm, Shakopee, Tri-City United, and our very own Bulldogs will be participating in the one-day event. There will be six divisions, including an 8U girls division. The event will also feature two hockey apparel vendors, including airbrushed hats and t-shirts For more information, visit Bulldogs Youth Hockey
Alcoholics Anonymous• 9:30 a.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Sunday, Mar 1
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Mar 2
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Le Sueur Community Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., at First Lutheran Church, 116 Inner Dr., Le Sueur.
Quilting• 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
T.O.P.S.• 5:15 p.m., Le Center City Hall, 10 W Tyrone St. Weigh-in 5:15 p.m. meeting 5:30 p.m.
Community Dinner• 6-7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 80 N. Cordova Ave., Le Center.
God Wants You Well Bible Study• 7 p.m., ITI Building, 1100 North 4th St, Le Sueur. DVD series with Andrew Wommack, healing miracle testimonies, Bible study lessons, discussion, communion, prayer. Contact Dorothy at dvonlehe@mchsi.com or 507-665-6965.
Al-Anon• 7 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur. Call Carol 507-665-2442.
Henderson Area Arts Group• 7-8 p.m., EdVisions Building, 410 Main St., Henderson.
Sunset Spinners and Weavers Guild of New Prague• 7 p.m., New Prague City Hall, 118 Central Ave. N., New Prague. Call 507-744-5858 or 952-492-3018.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 8 p.m., St. Anne’s Parish Center, 503 North 4th St, Le Sueur.
Tuesday, Mar 3
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Le Sueur VFW Post 4297 meeting• 7 p.m., at Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St., Le Sueur. For information contact Shannon Frost 952-255-9282.
Area Separated & Divorce Support Group, “Healing Broken Relationships”• 7-8:30 p.m., at St. Wenceslaus Church, Activities building, access west side parking lot, 215 E. Main St. New Prague. Come and experience good support as you move through this time in your life. People of all faiths are welcome. Sessions run the 1st & 3rd Tuesday of each month. Call Deacon Bob Wagner 612-703-0808 or Mary 952-873-6781 for more information.
AA and Al-Anon• 8 p.m., 165 W. Ottawa St., Le Center.
Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Le Sueur County Courthouse, 88 S Park Ave, Le Center.
Le Sueur Rotary Club• 11:55 a.m., Oak Terrance, 811 S. 4th St., Le Sueur. Excellent programs each week. $10 Lunch.
Le Sueur Garden Club• 1-2 p.m., Le Sueur Public Library, 118 Ferry St, Le Sueur. Meetings are open to the public. Call Vi 507-665-3659.
Wednesday, Mar 4
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building.
Le Center Chamber of Commerce Meeting• 8 a.m., at City Hall, Le Center.
Grief Support Group for Women• 10-11 a.m., at Church of St. Marys, 165 N. Waterville Ave., Le Center. For women who have lost a spouse/significant other.
