This Halloween, the Le Center Community came together to put an end to the frightening experience of breast cancer.
Around 80 kids and 65 runners participated in the first annual Flamingoween, a half-mile fun run for kids and a 5k walk. The dollars raised went to benefit Susan G. Komen, the nation’s largest breast cancer nonprofit.
Flamingoween was put together by the Flamboyant Flamingo Flock, a group of women that have organized Susan G. Komen fundraising events in the area for eight years. In past years, the flock has coordinated 60 mile three-day walks for the cure and casino nights. This Halloween season is the first Flamingoween, but the group hopes to continue the event in the future.
“We wanted to do something new,” said Wendy Claffey of the Flamingo Flock. “Because of COVID, we were limited in what we can do for fundraisers and everybody wants to be outside and we just wanted something fun to do or for maybe the kids to do.”
The Halloween spirit was in full view on the morning of. After volunteers got the word out by posting flyers to homes around town, a small crowd of costumed families arrived for the fun run. The costumed kiddos made a mad dash for about three blocks from the courthouse park toward Le Center Elementary before turning around and speeding back toward the starting line. After the fun run was finished, each participant received a medal along with cookies and water donated by Kwik Trip and goodie bags filled with candies donated by Maud Borup and items from Radermacher’s.
Following the fun run, the community assembled to honor the breast cancer survivors attending Flamingoween. Each survivor was given a flower and a moment was taken to recognize their struggle.
For survivors like Stephanie Farley, the community’s willingness to get together to fight breast cancer is cherished. Farley joined the Flamingo Flock and helped put on breast cancer fundraisers after her own battle with the disease in 2017. She learned the news of her diagnosis just two weeks before she discovered she was pregnant with her now two-year old daughter.
“It means a lot to know that everybody is behind us 100% and to promote this,” said Farley. “It means a lot because nobody knows what it’s like to actually go through it. You can say everybody has their sympathy towards you and they’re worried about you and everything, but until they actually go through it - it’s an experience I wouldn’t wish on anybody.”
Farley and the other survivors marched at the front of the 5k walk. This year’s walk was designed with COVID-19 in mind, allowing around 20 of the 65 runners to participate virtually. One runner jogged through the course with a camera, which sent a video feed to those who couldn’t attend the run in person to give them the experience of the 5k.
Along the course, the Flamingo Flock planted motivational signs like the kind that are posted for participants in the Susan G. Komen three-day walks. They also established areas for cheer sections at North Park and Le Center Elementary for the runners.
“It’s very inspiring and very motivational and they make you feel like you’re really helping,” said Claffey. “Because it’s not just running for the cure for cancer, it’s about helping people going through cancer, it’s about early detection, it’s about giving grants to people that need to get to appointments because they’re in the middle of going through chemo and radiation. So when you go to one fo their events they make you feel appreciated for just doing the little bit of fundraising.”