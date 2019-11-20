A story in the Nov. 20 edition about the historic Fleckenstein cart on display at the State Bank of Faribault should have said that the historic cart was purchased from Faribault's Keepers Antiques and restored by John Carlander and his brother Matt. The name of a historic creamery in Faribault was also misstated.
Correction
Most Popular
Articles
- Eden Prairie man charged with selling Ecstasy to Shattuck-St. Mary's student
- Caribou sets opening date for new St. Peter 'Cabin' location
- Sheriff's deputy sued over 'racist' tweets
- First look: Neisen's Riverside sets opening date
- First look: Neisen's Riverside sets opening date
- BREAKING THROUGH: Awesome Blossoms clinch first ever berth in Prep Bowl with impressive 41-0 shutout of Ada-Borup
- Kip K. Anderson
- Northfield police investigating after suspicious activity reported
- Suspect writes letter confessing to killing Owatonna man in W.Va.
- Megan Marie Kluzak
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 21
Around the Web
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Faribault Daily News Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Kenyon Leader Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Le Sueur County News Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Northfield News Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Owatonna Peoples Press Morning Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Southernminn Business Report
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
St. Peter Herald Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Waseca County News Morning Report
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.