Northfield’s annual Home and Garden Show, a Chamber of Commerce and Tourism hosted expo for local businesses and organizations, will return April 4 at the heated Northfield Ice Arena.
Alongside 65 vendors promoting their products and services, the event will feature food trucks, guest speakers with expertise in a variety of fields and hourly drawings for purchasing credit at all Chamber affiliated businesses.
“It brings awareness to the smaller local businesses,” said Ziggy’s owner Lynn Ziegler. “Having that awareness to the community with who we are and what we do as a family owned mom and pop is big for us.”
Around 90% of the establishments featured last year are returning and a number of newcomers have signed up, which signals that this event is helping local business, said Chamber Membership and Event Coordinator Jane Bartho.
One of those newcomers is Curtis Ingvoldstad, a Nerstrand-based wood carver best-known for a rallying drum he made for the Minnesota Vikings. He’ll be speed-carving a bench, live, just outside of the arena. For Ingvoldstad, the expo won’t be about increasing his business profits.
“I don’t think of my business like that,” he said. “I think I just try to do my best work when given the opportunity, especially in public. My business is really just about inspiring people.”
And for other newcomers, like Jennifer Bussard, who manages the dog salon and sitting service In the Dog House, the expo is a chance to connect with the Northfield community.
“We just want to be seen and let the town know where we’re at, who we are and what we do,” Bussard said. “Just be part of the town.”
Among the guest speakers: KYMN Radio’s Teri Knight will talk gardening, Professional Pride Realty’s Pete Mergens will give advice on how to prepare a house to be sold and Kate Buckmeyer will discuss how to “declutter” life.
But it won’t be all business at the expo. To keep the kids busy, the Easter Bunny will be in town, and a booth dedicated to science, technology, engineering and math education will be on display. An Uncle B’s Last Chance BBQ Shack food truck will be on site for the peckish.
Aside from the cost of renting the Heated Northfield Ice Arena, the vendors will fund the expo in its entirety through a participation fee. The Chamber is still looking for five more vendors to sign up for the event.
“There’s something for everyone,” Bartho said. “This will be a good place for inspiration and imagination, all of that.”