WELLS — Kaden Thomas became the second Blooming Prairie boys basketball player to reach 1,000 career points on Thursday night in the Awesome Blossoms’ 67-52 Gopher Conference victory on the road.
Thomas — who surpassed the milestone with a 3-pointer in the second half and finished the game at 1,001 career points — joins classmate Gabe Hagen in the prestigious scoring club.
“It’s nice to see those milestones met,” BP coach Nate Piller said. “It means a lot to all the boys, the coaches, and families. We also want to thank USC for graciously acknowledging Kaden’s accomplishment and stopping the game.”
Hagen led all scorers with 25 points while Thomas, Zach Archer and Drew Kittelson finished with 10 points apiece.
Blooming Prairie came out strong in the second half and built a lead that started at five points before ballooning into the mid-20s. Hagen produced 17 points in the game’s final 18 minutes, connecting on 7 of 8 shots from the line in the stretch. Thomas scored five points in each half and was the only other BP player with multiple field goals after intermission.
“We had lots of good shots in the first half, but we were just missing and didn’t rebound well,” Piller said. “Defensively, we gave up too much penetration and second-shot opportunities. Our defense in the first half just wanted reach, so we picked up an awful lot of fouls until we decided to play defense with our feet in the second half.”
Including Friday’s game against Medford that was not completed by press time, the Blossoms (18-3 overall, 9-2 GC) will play their final three regular season contests at home. On Monday, they will host Maple River before wrapping things up with their second matchup against the Rebels (9-12, 5-7) on Friday.
W-E-M (21-1, 12-0) has already cliched at least a share of the conference championship and will likely have sole possession wrapped up by the weekend as the Buccaneers host USC on Friday.
Though the league championship is essentially out of reach, the Blossoms are in prime position to clinch the top seed for the upcoming Section 1-A tournament as they will bring an impeccable resume into the seeding process.
Not only is Blooming Prairie 9-0 against sectional opponents, but is the only team ranked within the top 10 based on the QRF and is 2-0 against the projected No. 2-seed, Hayfield.
The play-in games for the Section 1-A tournament don’t start until Monday, Feb. 24, meaning the Blossoms won’t play their first postseason game until Thursday, Feb. 27.
Blooming Prairie 67, USC 52
Blooming Prairie scoring: Kaden Thomas 10, Zach Archer 10, Drew Kittelson 10, Gabe Hagen 25, Isaac Ille 4, Alex Miller 2, Parker Vaith 6. Halftime: BP 31, USC 26.