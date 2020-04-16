In this March 23, 2019 file photo, Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis, right, controls Ohio State’s Joey McKenna in their 141-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships. With Old Dominion having recently cut its Division I wrestling program and the University of Cincinnati discontinuing men’s soccer, major conference are asking the NCAA for financial assistance as they navigate the fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)