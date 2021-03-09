BOYS BASKETBALL
Owatonna 77, Northfield 73
A torrid performance from Kip Schetnan was not enough to power the Raiders (8-8) past the Huskies (13-3) on Monday night in Northfield.
Schetnan finished with 31 points in addition to five rebounds and three steals. Karsten Clay added 16 points, while Anders Larson and Trey Schlaak both finished with eight points.
Northfield finishes its regular season with a home game Thursday against Winona (8-7).
BOYS HOCKEY
Northfield 5, Winona 1
The Raiders (9-5-1) piled up four goals in the second period to distance itself from the Winhawks (4-10-1) on Monday night at Northfield Ice Arena.
Spencer Klotz led the way with two goals and two assists, while Will Tidona provided two goals, and Ryan Will and Cayden Monson both dished out a pair of assists.
Josh Kruger added a goal and an assist, and Carson VanZuilen finished with an assist.
Keaton Walock finished with 11 saves to earn the win, and the Raiders peppered Winona’s net with 39 total shots.
Northfield finishes its regular season by visiting Faribault (8-5-2) on Wednesday and Rochester Century (5-11) on Saturday.
Owatonna 5, Northfield 1
The Huskies were able to bust through the wall in front of the net for the Raiders with three second-period goals to win for the second time in three games in the regular-season series between these teams.
Carson VanZuilen scored the lone goal for Northfield off an assist from Cayden Monson in the third period after Owatonna had stretched its lead to 5-0.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Northfield 8, Austin 0
A dominant first period provided the Raiders with all the necessary scoring in Saturday’s win in Northfield.
Ayla Puppe scored twice in the first 17 minutes, while Cambria Monson and Anna Tritch both score once to provide Northfield with a 4-0 lead entering the first intermission, while Austin managed only one shot in the opening frame.
Puppe and Emerson Garlie scored a goal apiece in the second period, and Ava Stanchina provided a pair of goals in the third period.
Stanchina, Mya Wesling, Grace McCoshen and Kiera Hauskins all finished with two assists, while Maggie Malecha needed to make only five saves to record the shutout.
Northfield 4, Owatonna 1
The Raiders erased any doubts they were the top team in the Big 9 Conference with Thursday night’s win in Owatonna.
Cambria Monson scored first to put Northfield up 1-0 8 minutes, 44 seconds into the first period. When the Huskies tied the game 1-1 a minute and a half later, Ayla Puppe scored to put Northfield in front for good only 22 seconds later.
Grace McCoshen added a goal in both the second and third periods to erase any possible late drama. Payton Fox and Mya Wesling both tallied an assist each.
Maggie Malecha made 18 saves in net, while Northfield fired 23 total shots toward Owatonna’s Ava Wolfe.
The win locks up a top-three seed in the Section 1AA tournament for the Raiders, but where that seed falls was thrown into a bit of disarray Saturday when Farmington topped Class AA No. 8 Lakeville South 1-0. The Tigers and Cougars also tied the first time around.
Before Saturday, Lakeville South was the clear No. 1 seed based on its success against a tough South Suburban Conference schedule. After Saturday, however, Farmington will have plenty of ammunition to shoot past Lakeville South based on the head-to-head results. If both the Cougars and Tigers win all three of their games this weekend, it’s not unfeasible for Northfield — ranked No. 4 in the state in QRF — to end up as the No. 3 seed.