The United South Central Rebels were the latest team to see just how good the WEM girls basketball team is. The Rebels hosted the Bucs on Tuesday evening and were unable to slow them down, as WEM went on a scoring spree late in the first half and led by 26 points at halftime.
The second half went much the same, although the Bucs eased off the throttle just a bit. They scored 28 in the second half, making for a final score of 66-24.
“It was another nice effort tonight on the road, and it’s always nice to finish the first round of conference play undefeated,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “I was really happy with our balance on offense, with 11 different girls scoring and eight having at least five points. We moved the ball well with 18 assists to just seven turnovers, so that was nice to see. Outside of a couple of stretches we were solid again defensively.”
Toryn Richards led WEM with 13 points, in addition to six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kylie Pittmann and Trista Hering each scored eight, while Ellie Ready and Brielle Bartelt each tallied seven. Allison Reints added six points, and Lindsay Condon and Sadie Oorlog finished with five apiece.
Hering was strong on defense with six blocks and five rebounds, while Condon pulled in a team-high eight rebounds.
The Bucs scored 19 points off turnovers and got 23 points from their bench players. As a team, they shot 39% overall, making 22 of 56 attempted baskets.
Ranked No. 9 in Class A (and likely to climb higher after defeating No. 5 Blooming Prairie on Friday), WEM is now 15-0 overall and 7-0 in the Gopher Conference standings.
Hayfield stymies Bethlehem Academy
Tuesday’s game is one the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team would like to forget. The Cards managed only four points in the entire first half against the Hayfield Vikings and didn’t fare a whole lot better in the second half, as Hayfield completely shut down the BA offense en route to a dominant 47-18 win.
While 47 points isn’t a whole lot, it was more than enough to topple the Cards, who dropped to 3-9 on the season and fell to 1-5 in the Gopher Conference.
None of the Vikings (8-5 overall, 2-3 Gopher Conference) delivered a superstar performance, but Lila Gronseth scored 11, Kristen Watson scored nine and Rachel Pack scored seven. Pack led Hayfield with nine rebounds, followed by Watson and Gronseth with six apiece.
BA struggled offensively, as only four players scored. Malia Hunt and Mercedes Huerta tallied six each, followed by Lindsay Hanson with four and Kate Trump with two.
The Cardinals shot just 15% on the night on a 6 of 39 shooting performance, which included an 0 for 13 performance from 3-point range.
Pine Island rallies past K-W for 66-62 win
The Pine Island Panthers slipped past the K-W Knights’ girls basketball team on Tuesday evening by a score of 66-62.
The Knights outplayed the Panthers early on, but Pine Island was able to overcome a rough start and trailed by just one point at halftime.
The Panthers came out much stronger in the second half, cutting down on their turnovers and eventually building a small lead.
K-W had a pretty nice night on offense, with four players reaching double digits in points, but the Knights’ defense struggled against a trio of Pine Island players, including Brooke Sinning (22 points, six rebounds), Alex Larson (16 points, three rebounds) and Krista Holzer (10 points, 22 rebounds).
Holzer’s ability to pull in rebounds helped keep the Knights at arm's length down the stretch. Still, Julianna Boyum had a nice night with 13 points, while Riley Dummer tallied 12, Madi Luebke scored 11 and Sydney Burow finished with 10. Tessa Erlandson also chipped in eight.
K-W is now 6-9 on the season and sits in fourth place in the Hiawatha Valley Blue Division standings.
Nova Classical Academy muscles past MSAD
The MSAD Trojans’ girls basketball team was in St. Paul on Tuesday evening for a matchup with Nova Classical Academy, which won on their home court by a score of 56-30.
“Our players did not box out throughout the game and the score showed that,” MSAD coach Ryan Smith-Hastings said. “The box-out situations hurt us given the other team’s size, but otherwise it was a great game.”
Dalina Schwartz led the Trojans with 14 points and also contributed five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the game. Javanna Johnson finished with eight points, three rebounds, two steals and a block, and Esther Olakunle and Brooklyn Roggow scored four points each.
The Knights saw more production from their offense, with Genevie Adelsman reaching 18 points and Molly Ehlebracht scoring 10. Bella Arco scored eight and a trio of other players scored six each.