The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Aug 7
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre-- 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers-- 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids' club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-6th grade. K-W Elementary School music room. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group-- 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Thursday, Aug 8
Adult Night Out: Float with Floats-- 6-8 p.m., North Alexander Park, 1816 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Meet River Bend staff at North Alexander Park, get a paddling lesson, and then head out on River Bend's fleet of canoes and kayaks for a leisurely paddle. Finish off the float with some root beer floats. $20/person; $15/member. rbnc.org
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500-- 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Adult Book Group 2-- 4 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Meets the second Thursday of each month.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, Aug 9
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge-- 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time-- 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Saturday, Aug 10
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Blue Collar BBQ & Arts Festival Free family art making-- 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Drop in and create artwork inspired by Blue Collar BBQ & Arts Festival while listening to live music. info@paradisecenterforthearts.org, 507-332-7372.
Nature Tech: Geocaching-- 1-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Meet at the Interpretive Center to learn some tips, tricks, and etiquette before heading out for the trails in search of caches. $5/person; $15/family (Free for members).
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Sunday, Aug 11
Nerstrand Volunteer Firemen's Pancake Breakfast-- 8-10 a.m., Nerstrand City Park, 1st St. N. & Cherry St., Nerstrand. Continues 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. All you can eat, proceeds support equipment and new fire hall.
Wanamingo Community Meal-- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, Aug 12
Painting Portraits with Kate-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Member $84/Non-member $108. Supply fee $10. info@paradisecenterforthearts.org, 507-332-7372.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Tuesday, Aug 13
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist-- 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Priscilla Club-- 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. All are welcome. Meets second, fourth, fifth Tuesdays of the month.