January 5
• Responded to a possible suicide on Seventh Ave. NW.
• Received report of a fox that appears sick in the area of Dollar General on 15th Ave. SE. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the fox.
• Officer removed a box with broken glass from the roadway on Idaho St. SW.
January 6
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Alabama St. NW, vehicle unlocked.
• Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.
January 7
• Received a driving complaint of a motorist crossing the center and fog line on 70th St. West. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
• Received report of a sick fox at Generations on Central St. East. Officer located the fox which took off.
• Took report from a party receiving harassing messages on Eighth Ave. NW. No harassment, officer provided a couple options.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ash St. NE, vehicle unlocked.
• Received information on a driving complaint of a motorist westbound on Lonsdale Blvd. losing its load. Vehicle turned off onto a county road.
January 8
• Took a past action dog bite report on Third Ave. SW.
January 9
• Received request to check the welfare of a female being transported to the police department. Female transported to the hospital.
• Received an extra patrol request.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Main St. South. No contact made.
January 10
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation while on a traffic stop on Central St. East.
• Received report of a past action dog running at large on Ninth Ave. NE, owner cited.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Delaware St. SW. No contact made, appeared not to be home.
• Took report of a gas drive-off at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE.
January 11
• Received a 911 hang-up on Delaware St. SW. On call back, caller wanted us to know she was OK.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Railway St. NW, vehicle unlocked.
• Received report of a vehicle off road on Florida St. SE. Vehicle was unoccupied and towed.
• Responded to a medical on Fourth Circle Dr. SE.