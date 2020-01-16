January 5

• Responded to a possible suicide on Seventh Ave. NW.

• Received report of a fox that appears sick in the area of Dollar General on 15th Ave. SE. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the fox.

• Officer removed a box with broken glass from the roadway on Idaho St. SW.

January 6

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Alabama St. NW, vehicle unlocked.

• Responded to an alarm on Industrial Dr. SE. Officer cancelled prior to arrival.

January 7

• Received a driving complaint of a motorist crossing the center and fog line on 70th St. West. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.

• Received report of a sick fox at Generations on Central St. East. Officer located the fox which took off.

• Took report from a party receiving harassing messages on Eighth Ave. NW. No harassment, officer provided a couple options.

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Ash St. NE, vehicle unlocked.

• Received information on a driving complaint of a motorist westbound on Lonsdale Blvd. losing its load. Vehicle turned off onto a county road.

January 8

• Took a past action dog bite report on Third Ave. SW.

January 9

• Received request to check the welfare of a female being transported to the police department. Female transported to the hospital.

• Received an extra patrol request.

• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Main St. South. No contact made.

January 10

• Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation while on a traffic stop on Central St. East.

• Received report of a past action dog running at large on Ninth Ave. NE, owner cited.

• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Delaware St. SW. No contact made, appeared not to be home.

• Took report of a gas drive-off at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE.

January 11

• Received a 911 hang-up on Delaware St. SW. On call back, caller wanted us to know she was OK.

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Railway St. NW, vehicle unlocked.

• Received report of a vehicle off road on Florida St. SE. Vehicle was unoccupied and towed.

• Responded to a medical on Fourth Circle Dr. SE.

