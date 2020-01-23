The Bluejay girls basketball team hosted Worthington on Tuesday night and put on a show for the crowd as they handily defeated the Trojans 68-38,
"We had a slow start, but responded well. It was good to have a better shooting night, and keep up our defensive effort from Monday night,” coach Joan Conway said. “Gus had a real nice game shooting the ball. It's fun to watch her development. Hannah Potter had a great second half attacking the basket. This concludes our stretch of six games in twelve days. It will be nice to have a chance to get back into a regular practice schedule."
Boyer led the team in scoring and went off for 30 points, going 12-16 from the field and 3-4 from deep. Senior Hannah Potter also had a solid game with 13 points and going 6-14 overall. Potter also chipped in ten rebounds, six assists and two steals during the dominant win. Rachel Breck completed the triple threat as she made it to double figures as well with ten points on 4-8 shooting with seven rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Jaden Hiller and Kloe Wadd each contributed three points and Hiller put up one steal as well as an assist. Wadd had four total rebounds during her 16 minutes on the floor. Gabby Rodriguez had two points with three rebounds and was solid on the defensive end with two blocks as well. Brittney Draeger had five points, four steals and two assists as well.
The girls improved to 14-3 following this win and are undefeated in conference play at 6-0. The team will host St. James Area on Friday night with tip-off being at 7:30 p.m.