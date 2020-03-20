Le Sueur-Henderson Boys and Girls Track and Field
COACHES
Head coach: Sue Hynes, 12 years
Assistant coaches: Ann Zeiher, 2 years; Casey Fails, 1 year; Michael Foss, 1 year
KEY PLAYERS
Karina Lieske: 12th grade, strengths, 100, 200 and 4x400 relay.
Trace Edmondson: 12th, strengths, mid- to long-distance
Matt Skelley: 12th, strengths, 100, 200 meters
Xerxes Machtemes: 12th, mid to long distance
Lukas Graff: 11th grade, strengths, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Greta Nesbit: 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x400 relay
"We have a lot of senior leaders who have great work ethics and will be excellent role models for this team," Hynes said. "With the amount of experience this team has I expect we will have a lot of PR's and competitive races. I am excited to see what this season will bring."
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Arlett Rios, Hailey Juarez, Dylan Novak, Lexi Terwedo, Drea Terwedo
MOVED ON
William Clarke, Lane Schwarz, Gabe Webster, Corey Steinborn, Peter Turek, Vicky Flores, Gabby Struab.
2020 SEASON OUTLOOK
"Last year we sent many to sections and three to state, broke multiple records, and I expect to repeat this again," Hynes said.