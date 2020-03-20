Le Sueur-Henderson Boys and Girls Track and Field

COACHES

Head coach: Sue Hynes, 12 years

Assistant coaches: Ann Zeiher, 2 years; Casey Fails, 1 year; Michael Foss, 1 year

KEY PLAYERS

Karina Lieske: 12th grade, strengths, 100, 200 and 4x400 relay.

Trace Edmondson: 12th, strengths, mid- to long-distance

Matt Skelley: 12th, strengths, 100, 200 meters

Xerxes Machtemes: 12th, mid to long distance

Lukas Graff: 11th grade, strengths, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Greta Nesbit: 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x400 relay

"We have a lot of senior leaders who have great work ethics and will be excellent role models for this team," Hynes said. "With the amount of experience this team has I expect we will have a lot of PR's and competitive races. I am excited to see what this season will bring."

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Arlett Rios, Hailey Juarez, Dylan Novak, Lexi Terwedo, Drea Terwedo

MOVED ON

William Clarke, Lane Schwarz, Gabe Webster, Corey Steinborn, Peter Turek, Vicky Flores, Gabby Struab.

2020 SEASON OUTLOOK

"Last year we sent many to sections and three to state, broke multiple records, and I expect to repeat this again," Hynes said.

