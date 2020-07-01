A story in the Wednesday edition of the Owatonna People’s Press titled “Broadened Horizons: Expanded greenhouse helps Revol Greens grow green-growing business” misidentified the person interviewed. The person quoted in the story is Marco de Bruin, co-founder and owner of the company.
Correction
Trending Now
-
Steele County sees first death attributed to COVID-19
-
Dennis W. Johnson
-
Cambria fined for environmental violations; company says it was self-identified administrative issue
-
COVID-positive Faribault prison inmate dies, another in critical condition
-
Local priest reassigned to new parish after 12 years at Sacred Heart
-
Jul 2
-
Jul 2
-
Jul 2
-
Jul 2
-
Jul 2
Around the Web
- 2020 Hyundai Venue: Some folks thought the top-trim Denim could be the stunt double for a Mini
- Ex-Badger J.J.Watt named to BTN All-Decade team
- Entera Health Announces Approval of COVID-19 Clinical Trial using EnteraGam in Spain
- Erbert & Gerbert's Announces The Wurst Day of the Year on July 6th, 2020!