TCU Homecoming royalty

The Tri-City United Homecoming candidates in custom masks left to right: Matt Rabenberg, Jordyn Brownlee, Mason O’Malley, Brooke Blaschko, Riley O’Malley, Isabelle Factor, Brody Rud, Anabelle Davies, Dan Lozano and Paige Johnson. The Homecoming King and Queen were crowned Monday Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. in the TCU Performing Arts Center, after deadline for this edition of the Le Sueur County News. Check www.lesueurcountynews.com for the story. (Photo courtesy of Tri-City United)
