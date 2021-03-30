Owatonna police are investigating a stabbing that took place early Tuesday morning that left one individual fighting for his life.
At 3:47 a.m., police were called to 1120 E School St. for a report of a stabbing following a domestic dispute. According to police, a 42-year-old man had suffered stabs wounds to the chest and was airlifted to Rochester with life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time. Investigators are asking any members of the public who may have information about this incident to call the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800.
Capt. Eric Rethemeier said there is no current threat to public safety.
Assisting at the scene were the Steele County Sheriff's Office, South Central Drug Investigation Unit, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, and North Memorial Air Care.
This remains an ongoing.