In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Karter Schult takes part during the NFL football team’s training camp in Eagan, Minn. Schult is one of the dozens of fringe players in NFL training camps this month who have been appreciating even the grind of two-a-day practices as much as anyone, given the setback their fledgling careers suffered this spring when the Alliance of American Football suddenly folded. (AP)