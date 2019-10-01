Semcac Senior Dining begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday at the Buckham West Senior Center. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Taco salad available on Tuesdays; sign-up required.
Oct. 3 — Sweet Pepper Steak, Brown Rice, Yellow Beans, Tossed Salad, Dinner Roll and Fruit Cocktail Cake
Oct. 4 — Tuna Casserole, Seasoned Peas/Celery and Citrus Fruit Cup
Oct. 7 — Salisbury Steak (Alt: Liver & Onions), Mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts and Flavored Ice Cream
Oct. 8 — Baked Ham (Alt: Beef Patty), Baked Sweet Potato, Green Beans/Mushroom, Dinner Roll and Pineapple Tidbits
Oct. 9 — Music by Andy Speikers. Chicken Breast, Baked Dumpling/Gravy, Asparagus, Coleslaw, Mandarin Orange Dessert