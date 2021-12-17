This week, we asked our readers in the 507 what their favorite unique gift is to give over the holiday season. Here are some of the answers we received:
Twylah Ottman:
Homemade baked goods
Jeff Wencl:
Costas Candies
Marie Radel:
My homemade jams and jellies.
Robert James Coulter:
Costas here as well, reminds those of our town who have moved but love the taste of the best candy anywhere.
Jill M Casperson:
We used to make ornaments each year. Then Scottish shortbread!! This year haven’t even done cards!
Margie Smith:
I buy my kids homemade gifts that I have numerous people make.
Susan M Sikel Kubat:
Love
Kathleen Bauer Cap:
A gift from the heart. My 8 siblings and I had a tradition of a gift home made, not purchased from the store. I loved this as a true crafter. We drew names each year and then had months to work on it. The creativity was always amazing. Things were made from wood, knitting, sewing, paintings, and the list goes on. I chose an idea specific to the person I had. For me I didn’t just add a name label or card but a poem I wrote to them. I thought of our years together as children and throughout the years growing old. For me it was easy and a joy to do. The gift was also topped off with an ornament I made. One was also given to all the others for their trees when we shared food, fun, memories and laughter at our Christmas party. This kind of gift can’t be purchased at the store. The best gift is the gift from the heart and Mom and Dad would be proud of the love we shared. Merry Christmas to all.