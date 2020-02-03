After nearly 10 minutes of play Friday night, the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team had a 17-16 lead over a 15-win Medford team. But then, the wheels fell off.
The Tigers closed the first half on a 20-3 run and outscored the Cardinals 22-6 in the second half, turning what was once a close game into a 58-26 blowout win.
After allowing the Cardinals to hang around at the start, Medford intensified its defensive pressure, and BA quickly fell behind. The Cards struggled to contain Kiley Nihart and Emma Kniefel in particular, as Nihart tallied 17 points while Kniefel scored 14.
Overall, the Tigers (16-3 overall, 9-2 Gopher Conference) shot the ball much better, finishing with a shooting percentage of 52%. The Cards, meanwhile, shot just 25% in the game, and they also struggled to take care of the ball, committing 15 turnovers throughout.
Mercedes Huerta led the BA offense with eight points, followed by Kate Trump with five. Brooke Johnson and Lindsay Hanson each scored four, Malia Hunt scored three and Grace Ashely chipped in two.
Hanson led the Cards with nine rebounds, followed by Hunt with five, Johnson with four and Trump with three.
Next up for the Cardinals (6-15, 1-10 Gopher) is a non-conference game on Tuesday at Lyle-Pacelli (4-17).
BA boys basketball falls to Medford, loses Malecha
The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team dropped its fourth game in a row Friday with a 76-50 loss at Medford, but even worse was the loss of JJ Malecha, who was pulled from the game early in the first half due to an ankle injury.
“JJ went down early in the first,” Cardinals’ coach Melissa Hager said. “We are hoping all is well, but that was a big loss. He (rebounds) hard and is a good all-around player.”
Malecha has consistently been one of the top offensive threats for the Cardinals this season, but his injury prevented him from scoring any points in BA’s Friday game.
The Cards found themselves trailing 40-24 at halftime, and the Tigers pulled further away in the second half.
With Malecha out, Jack Jandro stepped up after dealing with an injury of his own and paced the offense with 12 points, while also grabbing six rebounds. Kade Robb finished with 10 points and three steals, Justin Simones scored seven and also had three steals and three rebounds, and Elliot Smith and Charlie King scored six points each, with King also contributing four assists.
Bo Dienst chipped in three points, Mitchell Schuenke and Sam Jandro scored two apiece, and Ben Cohen scored one.
Hayfield upsets WEM girls basketball
The Hayfield girls basketball team did what no team has done so far this season: they went into Waterville and defeated Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
The Vikings had a slim 23-21 lead going into halftime, and although the Bucs had a one-point lead midway through the second half, the upset-minded Vikings weren’t deterred. Instead, they closed the game on a 12-3 run, ultimately winning by a score of 44-36 and handing WEM just its second loss of the season.
“It was a tough night tonight,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said. “Hayfield played very hard and took it to us right from the beginning. Offensively, we had a tough night shooting the ball. We just couldn’t seem to get into any kind of rhythm.”
The Bucs shot just 25% on the night and made only 3 of 20 attempts from 3-point range. WEM also went just 5 of 12 at the free throw line.
“We didn’t play with the kind of energy and focus we needed tonight, and that ultimately falls on me,” added Kaus. “Moving forward, we will be better because of this.”
Toryn Richards led the Bucs with nine points, followed by Brielle Bartelt with eight, Ellie Ready with seven, Trista Hering with five, Kylie Pittmann with five and Payten Polzin with two.
Hering had a strong night on defense with seven blocks and 11 defensive rebounds, along with three rebounds on the offensive end. Richards finished with seven rebounds and three assists, and Pittmann and Lindsay Condon each grabbed three rebounds.
With the win, Hayfield improved to 10-10 on the season and 3-8 in the Gopher Conference, while WEM dropped to 18-2 overall and 10-1 in the Gopher Conference.
WEM will host St. Peter (15-4) on Monday.