Thursday, Oct. 31
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
St. Olaf Artist in Residence Talk by Jake Heggie-- 11:30-12:30 a.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Lecture: "Where the Music Comes From: The Fire of Possibility." Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Chicken Dinner-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Friday, Nov. 01
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
American Legion Steak Supper-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Steak and other menu items, all with salad bar. Linda Claeson.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Sen. Tina Smith seeks young Minnesotans interested in attending a U.S. Service Academy-- 12 a.m., See smith.senate.gov/content/academy-nominations for more information on requirements.
Basket Suppers-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Saturday, Nov. 02
Creative Crafts craft sale-- 12 a.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 1909 St. Paul Rd, Owatonna. 23rd annual Creative Crafts craft saleHand made soap, painted windows and screens, painted signs, reclaimed wood crafts. sweater mittens, leather accessories, sewn fabric snowmen etched glassware and many unique handcrafted goods. Free refreshments and make and take for the kids. nancy penning, penningthomas9@gmail.com, 507-451-6114.
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Faribault 50 and Over Singles Social Group-- 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Bagels & Birds-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy breakfast while watching birds. Donations appreciated. 507-332-7151. http://rbnc.org.
Open skate-- 12:30-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $3 Skate rentals. $5 per person or $18 per family.
Steak, Shrimp or Walleye-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Sunday, Nov. 03
St. Olaf Guest Artist Recital-- 4:30-5:45 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Solo trumpet and trombone recital with Amy Schendel, Professor of trumpet at the University of Iowa, and Todd Schendel, International trombone performing artist. Pianist to be announced. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Women of the Moose Breakfast-- 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate-- 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $3 skate rentals. $5 per person or $18 per family.
Monday, Nov. 04
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Class of 1948-- 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. Lunch and socializing. In the event of a holiday, the group meets on the second Monday. All class members are encouraged to attend. Betty Hoffman, 507-332-8429.
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
School's Out Adventure Days: Animal Antics-- 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Day-long camps when school's not in session. Opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities to discover nature. Pay what you can scholarships available. Visit rbnc.org/adventureday for details. Optional before and aftercare from 8 am-4:30 pm: $10 Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$50/child, $40/member child.
Tuesday, Nov. 05
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club-- 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Wednesday, Nov. 06
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
'SE MN Together' Workforce Housing Forum-- 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Armory Square Event Center, 519 Division St., Northfield. Open to all stakeholders and engaged individuals in the southeast Minnesota region. Register at www.semntogether.org
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.