In this June 19 photo, Taha Shakouri, an 8-year-old boy suffering from liver cancer, plays at Mahak Center’s, Hospital in Tehran, Iran. From imported chemo and other medicines to those made domestically, many Iranians blame shortages on US sanctions. While the United States insists that medicines and humanitarian goods are exempt from sanctions, restrictions on trade have made many banks and companies across the world hesitant to do business with Iran, fearing punitive measures from Washington. (AP)