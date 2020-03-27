The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, April 01
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the forseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. More information will be provided as we receive it. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Thursday, April 02
Thursday's Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Tuesday, April 07
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Mental Health Support Group for Families• 7-8:30 p.m., Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy., Northfield. Call Barb or Heather at 507-663-7950 or contact NAMI at 1-888-626-4435.