Faribault’s boys hockey team tops Simley for fourth straight win
Faribault took on Simley in Inver Grove Heights on Thursday in a non-conference game and came away with a 4-2 victory, its fourth win in a row.
The Falcons (4-1) found themselves in a defensive struggle in the early portion of the game, as the score remained 0-0 after the first period of play. But Faribault got on the scoreboard at the 4:49 mark of the second period, thanks to a collaborative effort from Jordan Nawrocki, Kory Johnson and Brody Pavel.
“That was a great two-on-one play where they kind of swept right past the goalie, and then Jordan buried it on the backside going hard to the net, so that was good to see,” Faribault coach Dean Weasler said.
Faribault maintained a one-goal lead for most of the period, but Simley eventually evened the score thanks to a power play goal with 36 seconds left in the second period. The Falcons managed to regain the lead before the end of the period, with Blake Vinar scoring off an assist from Zach Siegert with only seven seconds left in the second frame.
The Spartans pulled even again at 2-2 with a goal with 3:56 left in the third, but again the Falcons again responded almost immediately when Zack Slinger found the net 27 seconds later off assists by Siegert and Lucas Linnemann.
Siegert scored an insurance goal for the Falcons on an empty net with 32 seconds left, and Faribault hung on for the 4-2 win.
Goalie Spencer Ell made 32 saves in net and the Falcons only took three penalties.
“Our guys are selling out on that and blocking shots and doing all the little things they need to do to be successful," Weasler said. "It’s really nice to see all the heart on this team. We’re not the largest team in the world; we’ve got 12 skaters and two goalies right now and they go out there and put it all on the line every night, so it’s really impressive to see the hard work out of the guys.”
After the game Weasler said the team awarded the belt to Vinar.
“Blake scored a goal for us but most importantly he blocked a few shots and made some really nice plays on the defensive end when we needed to get the puck out," Weasler said, "so we were really happy with his performance tonight.”
Falcons resume their winning ways against Mankato East/Loyola
After losing a heartbreaking match to Owatonna in overtime on Tuesday, the Faribault girls hockey team responded in the best way possible with a dominant 8-2 win at Mankato East/Loyola on Thursday.
The Falcons wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard, as Isabelle Stephes scored a goal at the 1:20 into the game.
The Cougar defense limited the Falcons for a good portion of the first period, but the Falcon offense went on a tear late in the period and broke the game wide open. Haley Lang started the scoring spree at the 5:29 mark, assisted by Olivia Williamson and Grace McCoshen. Williamson scored the team’s third goal at the with 32 seconds left in the first with an assist from Lang, and Rylie Starkson slapped the puck into the net with nine seconds seconds left in the first with an assist from Abigail Goodwin.
McCoshen put Faribault up 5-0 early in the second period, and while the Cougars avoided the shutout with a goal at the 15:01 mark, the Falcons just kept rolling, as Williamson scored her second goal of the game just 20 seconds after the Cougars got on the scoreboard.
The Cougars opened the third period with a goal to cut the deficit to 6-2 but Starkson and Williamson each scored another goal in the period to cap off the scoring.
Ashley Rost served as the goalie for Faribault, in place of Mikayla Bohner. Faribault coach Mike Dietsch said Rost played very well and helped the team earn the win.
Falcons swim and dive valiantly against Mankato East
Faribault’s boys swimming and diving team hosted Mankato East on Thursday. The Cougars won the competition by a score of 94-76, but the young Falcons team continued to show improvement.
James Hoisington finished the 200-yard freestyle in 2:36.69, and both Mitchell Hanson and Tanner Longshore were very impressive in the 200-yard individual medley. Hanson finished second to the Cougars’ Dave Wedzina with a time of 2:29.39, while Longshore was just behind him with a time of 2:30.66.
Reilly Akemann finished a strong second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53:14. Akemann teamed up with Longshore, Hanson and Curtis Pecore-Kotek for the 200-yard freestyle relay, which finished second in the event with a time of 1:44.12
Faribault swimmers Caleb Sadergaski, Carter Sietsema and Thatcher Simon were the top three finishers in the 100-yard backstroke with times of 1:19.27, 1:21.34 and 1:23.00, respectively.
James Ohlemann dominated the 1-meter diving competition for Faribault with a score of 200.25, nearly 70 points ahead of the Cougars’ second place finisher.