NEW YORK (AP) — The Golden Globe TV nominations were most striking not for what they included, but what they didn’t: The traditional broadcast networks were completely shut out in all 55 nominations.
It was a crowning moment for Netflix, and not just for the jeweled one on Queen Elizabeth’s head. The streaming service, which dominated the Globe nominations overall, edged out HBO to win the most TV nods on Monday.
Netflix got 17 TV nods, to go with its 17 on the movie side. HBO was a close successor at 15. Two Netflix shows got four nods: “The Crown,” in its new Olivia Colman incarnation, in the drama category, and “Unbelievable” in the limited series category, tying with HBO’s “Chernobyl.”
The shutout, believed to be for the first time, of the broadcast networks — ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, The CW and PBS — made for a seemingly awkward situation for NBC, which will host the awards ceremony Jan. 5 and covered the nominations live on “Today.”
Perhaps the biggest snub went to the HBO behemoth “Game of Thrones,” this year’s big Emmy winner, which in its final season was nearly shut out, save a leading actor nomination for Kit Harington. Overlooked was Peter Dinklage, an Emmy winner, in the supporting actor category. Also left out: FX’s “Pose,” though star Billy Porter was nominated.
Another key snub was a rare bit of bad news for Netflix: Its acclaimed “When They See Us,” about the exonerated Central Park Five, was shut out, despite taking two Emmys, including for actor Jharrel Jerome. Its much-admired director, Ava DuVernay, was left off the list, adding to a bad day for female directors — and for diversity in general — across the board.
And comedy titan Julia-Louis Dreyfus was bypassed for the last season of HBO’s acclaimed “Veep,” as was Sandra Oh in “Killing Eve,” who not only won the Globe last year, but co-hosted the awards show. Her co-star Jodie Comer, who took the Emmy in September, was nominated for her role as a multilingual, chillingly off-kilter assassin in the BBC America drama.