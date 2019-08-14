The Northfield News, delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays, contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield/Dundas area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at www.northfieldnews.com.
Here's a recap of some of the stories in the Aug. 14 edition of the News.
Coronation Day: 2020 Defeat of Jesse James Days Ambassadors, Junior Ambassadors crowned
Nine candidates for 2020 Defeat of Jesse James Days Ambassador and another 13 looking to become a Junior Ambassador, took turns vying for the five crowns up for grabs Friday night at Northfield Middle School.
Ultimately, Lilly King, Audrey Pagel and Kaia Schomburg were tabbed as the three Ambassadors for the 2020 Defeat of Jesse James Days, while Logyn Otte and Lilah Paukert will join that trio as Junior Ambassadors.
Appeals court rules in Northfield’s favor in Waterford annexation dispute
The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday ruled in favor of Northfield in a case involving an approximately 40-year-old annexation agreement with Waterford Township.
In filing the appeal, Waterford alleged that Dakota County District Court erred in finding that the township and city had entered into an indefinite agreement for annexation, rather than perpetual.
More than $21.3 million in construction contracts approved for new Greenvale school
The Northfield School Board on Monday approved more than $21.3 million in construction contracts for the new Greenvale Park Elementary School.
Approval came nine months after voters approved a $41 million referendum to pay for the new school and conduct other needed renovations.
Lawmakers wrestle with regulating drones amid privacy concerns
At all levels, law enforcement agencies of all types are increasingly using drones to conduct their work. Outside of established protections established in the Bill of Rights and freedom of information laws like Minnesota’s Data Privacy Act, few restrictions currently exist on the use of drones.
Other stories included area schools working to address teacher shortage, increase teacher diversity, New business selling baked goods, confections in Northfield, U.S. Attorney’s Office agrees to prosecute 1 of 3 bank robberies, Teddy Roosevelt regales audiences with storytelling, history in Central Park and other stories. We also had sports stories, news briefs, a community calendar, columns, a letter to the editor and obituaries.
Here's a look at what will be available to subscribers in the next edition of the Northfield News Wednesday
Longtime Northfielder recognized for service
We will have a story on Myrnah Johnson, who has an extensive background in the Northfield arts scene and will be recognized Tuesday when it is Myrnah Johnson Day.
Northfield police make requests in 2020-21 budget
The Northfield Police Department is making requests to hire for new sergeant and evidence technician positions, replacing police radio and purchasing body cameras. We will have a story on that.
Summer sports
Expect coverage from Dundas Dukes and Northfield Knights playoff games, the start of the Northfield girls tennis season and other area coverage.
