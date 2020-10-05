The Northfield boys and girls cross country teams closed their regular seasons Thursday afternoon with a sweep of Albert Lea in a road dual meet.
The girls team won 15-50 by claiming the top seven finishing positions, with senior Nicole Theberath crossing in first, eighth grader Anna Forbord claiming second, junior Adriana Fleming snagging third, junior Clara Lippert nabbing fourth, senior Claire Bussman swiping fifth, freshman Clara Mennsen finishing sixth and senior Erica Loe crossing in seventh.
The boys race was a closer contest, with the Raiders still pulling out a 25-34 victory.
Senior Martin Brice was the fastest individual across the line, while sophomore Nathan Amundson finished third overall and junior AJ Reisetter, senior Sam Folland, junior Will Beaumaster, senior Nikolas Stoufis and senior Robby Swenson finished successively in sixth through 10th place.
Both teams will next run at the Big 9 Conference meet at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna, with the girls running Thursday and the boys Friday.
Conference races will be run in three-team pods based on regular-season conference finishing record. Both Raider teams finished fourth overall, so both will be in the 4:45 p.m. time slot. On Thursday, the Northfield girls will be in a pod with Faribault and Rochester Mayo, while the Northfield boys will be on the course with Winona and Rochester Mayo on Friday.
After all the pods are done racing, times will be combined to determine the overall finishing position for all teams and individual runners.