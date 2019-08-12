The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball program has kept busy this summer.
From trips to Wisconsin Dells, to various southern Minnesota cities for summer league and to St. Joseph for a tournament, the Knights are working to gel together under second year head coach Brent Lurken.
“That was really fun,” said guard Tate Erlandson, one of eight seniors in the program. “We have a bunch of younger guys coming up and I think this year we’re going to be successful. I think it’s going to be fun.”
K-W’s summer league was primarily composed of non-Hiawatha Valley League foes. It included Blooming Prairie, Dover-Eyota, Hayfield, Medford, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva as well as HVL neighbor Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
“It was some good, quality competition,” Lurken said. “I could really tell this year from last year the kids had a year in the system and are understanding what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively. I thought it was a really good competitive summer. I talked to the boys and they really felt like they showed some improvement this year and they’re excited for this winter.”
On offense, Lurken said screen setting is an example of a priority.
“I thought we were getting more physical with our screens. We were rubbing shoulder to shoulder. That was good to see.”
On defense, open mouths should lead to fewer open shots.
“Defensively, we’re always talking about communication,” Lurken said. “Talking to guys, letting them know where theyir help is, talking on rotations. We definitely saw some good improvement over the summer. Our man-to-man defense started to look a lot sharper when we started communicating.”
While players have other demands for their time like baseball, work, family time or all of the above, Lurken noted his players have made good use of the four to five open gym times per week. They’ve gotten to acclimate to the new, additional gym at K-W High School.
In June, K-W won some games at a tournament in Wisconsin Dells.
On July 26-28, the Knights competed in the 2019 Pacesetter Varsity MN Invitational Tournament at College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.
It went 1-4 in pool play and won its fifth place game in the six-team tournament which featured shorter length games.
K-W’s wins came against Oak Grove Lutheran by a 51-49 final score in pool play and 59-49 in the final game.
OGL is in Fargo, North Dakota, and went 14-10 last season as a Class B team.
The Knights’ losses were 38-27 to Pillager, 48-34 to former HVL rival Hayfield, 44-40 to Pine City and 53-47 to ROCORI.
K-W is a Class AA team in Minnesota.
Pillager (AA) was 16-11 last season. Hayfield (A) was 24-5 and co-won the Gopher Conference. Pine City (AA) was 24-4 and had one of the state’s more prolific offenses averaging 78.3 points per game.
The MIT has been held since 1991. NBA players Joel Przybilla, Mike Miller, Kris Humphrises and Nate Wolters are among those who have played in the tournament.
The winter high school season opens with practices beginning Nov. 18.