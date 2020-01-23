The Waseca Bluejay boys hockey team pulled off a big road win this past Thursday as they defeated Rochester Lourdes 4-3 after a chippy game.
“Nolan Wetzel stepped up a lot last night, he was a strong physical presence in our defensive zone. I think it came down to one-on-one battles and we won more of those than they did which helped us pull out the win,” senior Jack Rolling said.
The first goal of the game came from Rochester Lourdes at the 5:23 mark after Harrison Albrecht connected with Jack Kleinschmidt and he was able to put one in during a powerplay situation. The Bluejays remained unfazed and scored a mere 15 seconds later as Charlie Huttemier assisted Kyle Ahlschlager and he was able to poke in a goal to tie things up at one apiece. The Bluejays closed out the period on a strong note as Ben Priebe scored an unassisted goal in the final two minutes and gave Waseca a 2-1 lead going into the second period.
Tylor Nordquist was the story early on in the second period as he cradled in a pass from Marcus Priebe and slapped in a goal 16 seconds into the period. Nordquist would be back for more two minutes later as Ben Priebe slid a pass over to him and he was able to strike in another goal, giving Waseca a dominant 4-1 lead.
Rochester Lourdes continued to show fight on their home ice in the third period and were rewarded late in the game as Kleinschmidt scored his second goal of the game after being assisted by Jackson Heim. Kleinschmidt would complete his hat trick and help pull his team within one at the 15:10 mark during a powerplay as he found the back of the net to make score 4-3. Waseca was able to stay strong defensively following that goal and skate away with a big road win.
The Bluejays are now sitting at 10-5 overall on the year and will try to scoop up another win on Thursday night as they host Luverne at 6:30 p.m.